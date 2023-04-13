Search icon
Dhirubhai Ambani: Mukesh Ambani's father's first salary was Rs 300; lesser-known facts about Reliance founder

Here are some lesser-known facts about business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani that may surprise you.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 07:08 PM IST

Dhirubhai Ambani: Mukesh Ambani's father's first salary was Rs 300; lesser-known facts about Reliance founder
Photo: File

The life of successful businessman Dhirubhai Ambani is incredibly motivating. Many people who started out in poverty have found inspiration in the founder of Reliance Industries, a multibillion-dollar enterprise. The commercial empire has now reached new heights thanks to Mukesh Ambani, the son of Dhirubhai Ambani. Here are some lesser-known Dhirubhai Ambani facts that may surprise you. 

Son of school teacher

Dhirubhai was born in the Gujarati village of Chorwad as the second son of a teacher. His family's situation forced him to leave school early. Media sources claim that he did jobs to support his family after he completed his tenth grade.

Worked at a petrol station

A billion-dollar company founder initially worked as a petrol station attendant. Dhirubhai Ambani reportedly received his first pay while working at a petrol station in the British Colony of Aden.

First salary

Dhirubhai Ambani immigrated to the British Colony of Aden when he was 17 years old with big dreams and a burning desire to succeed in his professional career. The businessman had joined Ramniklal Ambani at A. Besse & Co., the latter's company. Dhirubhai Ambani worked for the company for a while, gaining valuable business experience without being paid. However, his first salary was Rs 300 while working at gas station. 

Returned to India

He traveled to India in 1958 to start his first company, the spice trading firm Reliance Commercial Corporation. Dhirubhai switched to a new line of business after spotting a growing possibility in the yarn trade industry in 1962. Reliance Textile Industries Limited became the new name of his business three years later.

Left studies after 10th standard

The founder of a huge corporate empire only completed the tenth grade. It is amazing to think that Dhirubhai Ambani dropped his schooling after the 10th grade and went on to launch such a significant corporation.

Used to have tea at expensive restaurants

In order to generate fresh business ideas and expand his empire, Dhirubhai Ambani hung around with wealthy businessmen. To network and learn about the industry, he used to take tea at expensive retaurants.

