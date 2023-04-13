Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet

Here is a glimpse of some of the most stunning red carpet moments dressed up by Indian celebrities at the Met Gala.

Alia Bhatt is all set to walk the red carpet of the Met Gala this year. The gala, one of the world’s most prominent and talked about fashion events, will take place on May 1 this year and honour the legacy of ace designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Let's take a look at some of the Indian celebrities who have walked the red carpet on the steps of MET. Indian representation has been strong since 2017, when Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Isha Ambani made their Met debuts.

