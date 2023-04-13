Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet

Here is a glimpse of some of the most stunning red carpet moments dressed up by Indian celebrities at the Met Gala.
Alia Bhatt is all set to walk the red carpet of the Met Gala this year. The gala, one of the world’s most prominent and talked about fashion events, will take place on May 1 this year and honour the legacy of ace designer Karl Lagerfeld.
Let's take a look at some of the Indian celebrities who have walked the red carpet on the steps of MET. Indian representation has been strong since 2017, when Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Isha Ambani made their Met debuts.
As the world waits to see how their favourite celebrities walked the iconic red carpet to dazzle fashion experts across the globe, here is a glimpse of some of the most stunning red carpet moments dressed up by Indian celebrities.
1. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's first appearance at the Met Gala in 2017 was unforgettable as she wore an upturned collar, thigh-high Ralph Lauren gown. In addition, it was the first time she made an official appearance with her now-husband Nick Jonas. In 2018, she sported Ralph Lauren once again, while in 2019, she featured in a stunning Dior Haute Couture look with husband Nick Jonas as her date! "A full-circle moment," is how the couple described it.
2. Deepika Padukone
Actress Deepika Padukone donned a Barbie avatar in a Zac Posen gown and stunned the pink carpet of the Met Gala 2019 in New York. she chose Zac Posen
The Quint Archives
In her first debut at the Met Gala in 2017, Deepika Padukone played it safe by wearing a Tommy Hilfiger strappy satin gown, while in 2018, she wore Nepalese American designer, Prabal Gurung, who was also her date for the night. In 2019, she donned a custom made look by Zac Posen where she wore a pink gown which was almost like a Barbie doll-look.
3. Isha Ambani
To join the ranks of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani also made her first Met Gala appearance in 2017. The young businesswoman, who is also the daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, chose a nude dress from Maria Grazia's debut collection for Dior. Ambani later wore a feather-embellished couture lavender gown by Prabal Gurung.
4. Natasha Poonawalla
After debuting in a white Dolce & Gabbana gown at the Met Gala in 2018, Natasha Poonawalla wore a crystal-encrusted dress. The philanthropic wife of Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawalla's custom Dundas dress was complete with a detachable blue skirt.
5. Sudha Reddy
Sudha Reddy was the only Indian attendee at the Met Gala in 2021, which took place in September instead of the traditional first Monday in the month of May due to the pandemic. The wife of philanthropist and billionaire businessman Megha Krishna Reddy made her 2021 debut wearing Haute Couture by Falguni and Shane Peacock.