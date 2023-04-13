Search icon
Kokilaben Ambani's video speaking about Isha Ambani during her engagement goes viral, watch

A video is going viral from Isha Ambani's engagement ceremony featuring her grandmother Kokilaben Ambani making an emotional speech about how Isha Ambani was the most loved by her late husband Dhirubhai Ambani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

Nita Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani, Isha Ambani

The Ambani family is close-knit with all the family members always having each other's back. Kokilaben Ambani and Dhirubhai Ambani have set a fine example before their children who are all traditional and family oriented. Kokilaben Ambani and Dhirubhai Ambani's son Mukesh Ambani and daughter-in-law Nita Ambani have a big family filled with sons, a daughter, their spouses, and their children.

Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani is married to Shloka Mehta, while Anant Ambani recently got engaged to Radhika Merchant at Antilia. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's darling daughter Isha Ambani is the princess of the house. Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal. The couple was recently blessed with twins. 

Isha Ambani's wedding to Anand Piramal is still one of the most talked about affairs. It was an unforgettable occasion with grand celebrations. 

Now, a video is going viral from Isha Ambani's engagement ceremony featuring her grandmother Kokilaben Ambani making an emotional speech about Isha Ambani and how she was the most loved by her late husband Dhirubhai Ambani.

Here's the video 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@voompla)

In the video, Kokilaben Ambani can be seen recalling how her husband Dhirubhai Ambani never drank a sip of tea without seeing Isha Ambani's face first thing in the morning when she was a child. 

Kokilaben Ambani also called Isha Ambani her most favourite girl. The video, originally in Gujarati, is currently going viral on social media with netizens loving the bond Isha Ambani shares with her grandparents. One user wrote, "Lucky Isha," while others commented on the video with heart emojis. 

