Meet Chandru Raheja, India's real estate tycoon with Rs 31,100 crore net worth (file photo: Twitter/rezakabul)

India is a country of several successful businessmen who have achieved in different sectors such as IT, real estate, manufacturing etc. Some of them led their family business, while some raised their business empire with self-reliance. And there are some people who led their own companies after family businesses split.

One such person is Chandru Raheja, known as India's real estate tycoon. But who is Chandru Raheja? He is an Indian billionaire businessman born in 1941. His full name is Chandru Lachmandas Raheja. He is the chairman of K Raheja Corp, a property developer in India.

His company is involved in developing IT parks, hotels, malls and running department store chains including Shoppers Stop. Raheja led his company to diversify into different businesses ever since the family businesses were split in 1996. Raheja's Chalet Hotels owns a string of hotels such as the JW Marriott in Mumbai and the Westin in Hyderabad.

He is a law graduate from the University of Mumbai. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of $ 3.8 billion (Rs 311,761,906,600) as of April 24, 2023. He was ranked 748 in the recent Billionaires' List of Forbes. Raheja was at the 46th spot in India's Richest in 2022.

He is married to Jyoti C Raheja and lives in Mumbai. His sons, Ravi Raheja and Neel Raheja, manage K Raheja. The company owns brands such as Mindspace, Commerzone, Crossword Bookstores and Shoppers Stop. It is reportedly the second-largest commercial developer in India.

READ | Meet Baba Kalyani, BITS Pilani alumnus with over Rs 19,500 cr net worth, know about his billion dollars business empire