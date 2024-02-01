Budget 2024: What is 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme that has been enhanced to target 3 crore women

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024 on Thursday and highlighted several women-centric schemes. In a notable announcement, the beneficiary count for the Lakhpati Didi Scheme which benefited 2 crore women, will now cover 3 crore women. She also shared that 1 crore women have already availed the benefits of this scheme, resulting in significant positive changes in their lives, leading to the decision to expand the program further.

During her Budget speech, FM Sitharaman stated, "The Lakhpati Didi initiative will be enhanced. The decision has been made to increase it from 2 to 3 crore. Nine crore women have experienced a transformation in their lives. Lakhpatti Didi has brought self-reliance. The Anganwadi programs will be expedited. So far, one crore women have become Lakhpatti Didis."

The Modi government has been proactive in empowering women economically, and this initiative was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On August 15, 2023, during his speech at the Red Fort, he mentioned this scheme. Through this program, women receive technical training to enable them to earn more than one lakh rupees annually. Various other efforts are also underway to support this cause.

In his address, PM Modi highlighted that there are 10 crore women in the country associated with self-help groups. Considering this, efforts are being made to integrate women into this scheme. Under this initiative, drone facilities are provided to women's self-help groups. They also undergo training for its operation and maintenance.

Moreover, women are taught skills such as making LED bulbs and plumbing to enhance their self-sufficiency. This primarily serves as a skill development program, imparting knowledge to women so that they can progress towards employment and earn a minimum annual income of one lakh rupees while staying at home.