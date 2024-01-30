Budget 2024: Know date, time, where to watch live and other details here

This year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an Interim Budget due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May.

The central government is gearing up to present the Union Budget 2024 in the Parliament on February 1. It will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth budget presentation. This year, FM Sitharaman is set to present an Interim Budget due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May.

All eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech, even though major policy shifts are not expected in this Interim Budget.

As the country heads into elections, the focus will be on the government's stance regarding populist schemes and fiscal consolidation—a key aspect that will be closely watched by the citizens.

Date, time, and where to watch live

The Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 is scheduled to be presented on Thursday, February 1, commencing at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.

For those eager to catch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech live, Sansad TV and DD News will be broadcasting the event.

Additionally, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) will stream the Budget online through its official YouTube channel and website.

After the presentation concludes, the Union Budget documents will be available on the official website and the mobile app. Android users can easily download the app from Google Play, while iOS users can find it on the App Store.

For detailed information, including download links and other resources, interested individuals can visit the official website.