Budget 2024: Know date, time, where to watch live and other details here

Twitter
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How will Elon Musk's Neuralink's brain chip in human work?

Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to bank fraud, shares details of 'unsettling situation'

Meet world's richest person, has more wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani combined, his net worth is...

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: AAP urges HC for fresh elections under supervision of retired judge

Niddhish Puuzhakkal's psychological thriller Ego is inspired from his claustrophic experience: 'Some kids shut me...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to bank fraud, shares details of 'unsettling situation'

Meet world's richest person, has more wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani combined, his net worth is...

Niddhish Puuzhakkal's psychological thriller Ego is inspired from his claustrophic experience: 'Some kids shut me...'

Health benefits of black grapes

10 animals that are not loyal

Foods that trigger uric acid level spike

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Shantanu Maheshwari falls prey to bank fraud, shares details of 'unsettling situation'

Salman Khan's production company warns against fake casting calls: 'Legal action will be taken if...'

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay teaser: 'Sirfira Majnu' Guru Randhawa has twisted love story with 'beautiful Laila' Saiee Manjrekar

HomeBusiness

Business

Budget 2024: Know date, time, where to watch live and other details here

This year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an Interim Budget due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May.

article-main

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 10:04 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The central government is gearing up to present the Union Budget 2024 in the Parliament on February 1. It will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth budget presentation. This year, FM Sitharaman is set to present an Interim Budget due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May. 

All eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech, even though major policy shifts are not expected in this Interim Budget. 

As the country heads into elections, the focus will be on the government's stance regarding populist schemes and fiscal consolidation—a key aspect that will be closely watched by the citizens.

Date, time, and where to watch live

The Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 is scheduled to be presented on Thursday, February 1, commencing at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. 

For those eager to catch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech live, Sansad TV and DD News will be broadcasting the event. 

Additionally, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) will stream the Budget online through its official YouTube channel and website.

After the presentation concludes, the Union Budget documents will be available on the official website and the mobile app. Android users can easily download the app from Google Play, while iOS users can find it on the App Store.

For detailed information, including download links and other resources, interested individuals can visit the official website.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Woman seeks divorce over mother-in-law using her make-up, details inside

'The suit is not...': MS Dhoni challenges defamation case filed by his ex-business partners in Delhi HC

'They could have waited for...': Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's swipe at BJP over Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha

Your Path To Financial Empowerment Begins Here: Connect With DIGIVILL For Informed Insights

All-party meeting underway ahead of Budget Session of Parliament

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE