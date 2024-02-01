Budget 2024: Full text of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech in Parliament

The Indianeconomyhaswitnessed profound positive transformation in the last ten years. The people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism.

With the blessings of the people, when our Government under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, the country was facing enormous challenges. With

, the Government overcame those challenges in right earnest. Structural reforms were undertaken. Pro-people programmes were formulated and implemented promptly. Conditions were created for more opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship. The economy got a new vigour. The fruits of development started reaching the people at scale. The country got a new sense of purpose and hope. Naturally, the people blessed the Government with a bigger mandate.