Complaint against Amazon for selling ‘obscene’ painting of Lord Krishna, Radha

Boycott Amazon started trending on Twitter on Friday for selling ‘obscene’ painting of Lord Krishna, Radha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 09:47 AM IST

File photo

Amazon has come under fire as Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Friday claimed that the e-commerce giant was selling 'obscene' paintings of Radha-Krishna. The organisation said a memorandum was submitted to Subramanya Nagar police station in Bengaluru requesting action against the website.

The Hindu organisation later claimed that the painting was removed from the sites 'quietly' following the uproar. Boycott Amazon also started trending on Twitter.

"But this is not enough. Both Amazon and Exotic India must tender unconditional apology and pledge not to hurt sentiments of Hindus ever again," it tweeted. Amazon has not yet issued any statement over the controversy.

The painting was also available on the website of Exotic India, the organisation claimed. Janmashtami was observed on August 18 and 19.

On several earlier occasions, Amazon came under fire for allegedly hurting sentiments in India. Last year, it was criticised for selling bikinis having colours of the Karnataka flag and emblem on the Canada site.

