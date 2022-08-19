Search icon
World Photography Day 2022: Amazon offers sale up to 65% on cameras, gimbals, ring lights, tripods and more

Amazon is offering sale up to 65% on the occasion of World Photography Day till August 25th, 2022 features the best lenses for content creation.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 19, 2022, 08:18 AM IST

On the occasion of "World Photography Day," Amazon.in is offering a variety of discounts and deals on recently released items such as cameras, gimbals, ring lights, tripods, and much more. On well-known brands like Canon, GoPro, Sony, Digitek, and many more, customers can get discounts of up to 65%. Amazon will also hold 4 live sessions on Instagram during the World Photography Week, which runs through August 25th, 2022, and features the best lenses for content creation strategies. 
 
Here are a few products for photography enthusiasts to pick from, along with some fantastic sales and offers from retailers:

1. Canon M50 Mark II

Canon M50 Mark II
1/4

This stylish Canon M50 Mark II makes vlogging simple. It includes in-camera YouTube live streaming for in-the-moment video interaction. It gives you wireless connectivity with smartphones and cloud storage, enabling you to record vertical movies in 4K for social media, and supports. This is available for INR 57,890. 

2. DIGITEK® (DRL 12C)

DIGITEK® (DRL 12C)
2/4

Having three temperature settings and a dimmable lighting feature, this professional 30.5 cm LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand for Mobile Phones & Camera is the ideal choice for YouTube videos, photo shoots, video shoots, live streaming, and makeover tutorials. The innovative energy-saving LED beads and constant current driving are used to create the LED ring light. For INR 1,699, purchase this all-in-one camera accessory. 

3. GoPro HERO9 Black

GoPro HERO9 Black
3/4

It features a stunning new front display that allows for simple framing and intuitive camera handling, as well as a new, larger rear touch screen with touch zoom. Wide FOV, Video 5K30 + 4K60, and a sizable 1720mAh battery are all included. It produces 20MP clear photographs that are clear and crisp. It's incredibly simple to get the shot since SuperPhoto on the HERO9 Black can choose the optimal picture processing automatically for you. Get this awesome GoPro camera for Rs. 36,989.
 

4. Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1

Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1
4/4

If you are fond of video blogging, then check out this one. The Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1 has a flip screen, an integrated microphone, and a Bluetooth shooting grip in addition to its small size. This is available for Rs. 69,990.

