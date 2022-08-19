World Photography Day 2022: Amazon offers sale up to 65% on cameras, gimbals, ring lights, tripods and more

Amazon is offering sale up to 65% on the occasion of World Photography Day till August 25th, 2022 features the best lenses for content creation.

On the occasion of "World Photography Day," Amazon.in is offering a variety of discounts and deals on recently released items such as cameras, gimbals, ring lights, tripods, and much more. On well-known brands like Canon, GoPro, Sony, Digitek, and many more, customers can get discounts of up to 65%. Amazon will also hold 4 live sessions on Instagram during the World Photography Week, which runs through August 25th, 2022, and features the best lenses for content creation strategies.