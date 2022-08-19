Search icon
Court orders Ola to pay Rs 95,000 compensation to Hyderabad man for overcharging

The petitioner claimed that he was charged Rs 861 for a 4-5 kilometre travel that should not have cost more than Rs 200.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 09:07 PM IST

Representational Image

A consumer court in Hyderabad has ordered Ola Cabs to compensate a customer Rs 95,000 for overcharging and poor service.

Jabez Samuel complained that he, his wife, and an assistant had booked a cab for four hours on October 19, 2021. They found the cab to be untidy, and the driver not only refused to put on the AC but also treated them rudely. They got off the cab after traveling around 4-5 kilometers.

A bill of Rs 861 was generated. The complainant did not have to pay the driver as he had availed of the Ola money cash credit service.

Samuel said  he filed a complaint with Ola Cabs regarding an excessive cost, but the company's higher authorities did not intervene. He claimed that Ola executives repeatedly called him and asked him to pay the charge.

Taking note of Smauel's complaint and the mental anguish he endured, the commission ordered the ridesharing firm to pay Rs 88,000 in compensation to the consumer and Rs 7,000 in hearing fees.

The company has also been ordered to refund Rs 861, plus interest at 12% per annum from the date of the voyage until realisation.

'There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal': Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids
