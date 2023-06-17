Billionaire’s wife reveals story of marrying unemployed man, they co-founded Rs 5,36,000 crore firm

Philanthropist and Padma Bhushan awardee Sudha Murthy and husband NR Narayana Murthy are one of the most powerful couples of India. They have an inspiring journey of making it big.

Sudha Murthy, was among the co-founders of her husband’s IT giant Infosys. However, Murthy was far from the decorated business tycoon he is today when she married him decades ago.

Sudha Murthy recently revealed the story of marrying an unemployed Narayana Murthy. She belonged to a middle class family. Her doctor father was not sure if she should marry the future billionaire as he had no job at the time.

Sudha’s father had asked her why she was an unemployed person and was worried what they would tell people when they asked about him. She told him to say that “he is Sudha’s husband”.

Sudha had also given a loan of Rs 10,000 to Narayana Murthy to start Infosys in 1981. NR Murthy today commands a net worth of over Rs 33,500 crore ($4.1 billion).