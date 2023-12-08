Apple iPhone may soon get a new factory in India, Tata Group plans to invest…

Apple has been aggressive with its expansion in India and the new Tata Group iPhone manufacturing plant can be a home run for both the companies.

Apple iPhone is now more popular than ever in India and with a credible name like Tata Group associated with the product, the smartphone will surely reach new heights. For those who are unaware, Tata Group is already manufacturing new Apple iPhones in India at the Karnataka facility that it acquired from Winstron. As Tata Group is pushing new hiring for the facility, it is reportedly planning to construct a new Apple iPhone plant in India. As per a report by Moneycontrol, Apple iPhone may soon get a new factory in India as Tata Group is planning to invest in a new plant in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur. Apple has been aggressive with its expansion in India and the new Tata Group iPhone manufacturing plant can be a home run for both the companies.

The report suggests that the new Tata Group facility will be one of India’s biggest iPhone assembly plants. It is expected to have 20 assembly lines and 50,000 workers in the coming two years. The company is looking at a 12 to 18 months timeline to make the facility operational. Both Apple and Tata may also approach the government seeking subsidies for the new iPhone manufacturing plant.

The new facility will most likely begin production when the existing state-backed financial incentives are set to expire. Although the plant is expected to be much bigger than the one that Tata Group acquired from Wistron that employs over 10,000 people, it will still be mid-sized when compared to other iPhone factories globally. For reference, Foxconn’s biggest China facilities employ hundreds of thousands of people.