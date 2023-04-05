Search icon
Anant Ambani donnes Rs 18 crore luxury wristwatch, most complicated Patek Philippe wristwatch ever

Anant Ambani's wristwatch is the most complicated wristwatch ever by Patek Phillippe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

Anant Ambani wears wristwatch| Photo: Instagram

The Nita Mukesh Art Cultural Centre was inaugurated recently. The event was filled with celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more. 

The event was clad in wealth and money. Among those expensive clothes, shoes, bags and whatnot, one accessory stood out. We are talking about Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani's luxury wristwatch. 

Anant made an appearance with Radhika Merchant. Anant donned a wristwatch worth Rs 18 crore. He wore the most complicated Patek Philippe wristwatch ever made. 

As the Instagram page called theindianhorology said, “The Grandmaster Chime is the most complicated Patek Philippe wristwatch ever made. It boasts twenty complications, a reversible case and two independent dials and six patented innovations. The development, production and assembly process covered a staggering 100,000 hours.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The page further wrote that the retail price of this luxury watch is around Rs 18.07 crore. They further wrote, “The most complicated Patek Philippe wristwatch unites accomplishment and elegance in a new white gold version, boasting a front and back blue opaline dial. The reversible case, adorned with a hand-guilloched hobnail pattern, is notable for its patented reversing mechanism. The 20 complications include five chiming modes, two of which are patented world firsts: an acoustic alarm that strikes the preselected time and a date repeater sounding the date on demand. Manually wound mechanical movement.”

Anant Ambani was spotted wearing the wristwatch at the grand launch of NMACC and it boasts of alligator leather with square scales, hand-stitched, shiny navy blue, fold-over clasp.

