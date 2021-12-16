AMS Inform: Get your candidate’s background verified in the fastest turnaround time

Occupational frauds, especially fraudulent statement frauds, can leave a deep and long-lasting impact on an organization. While companies try to safeguard their assets by hiring the right candidates, they can harm the reputation of the companies and productivity if not chosen wisely. Statistics show that US organizations lose 5 percent of their annual revenues to fraud and which can be translated to approximately $650 billion in fraud losses. Therefore, modern business firms should delve deeper in terms of background verification when hiring a new employee.

AMS Inform is a background verification and investigation service that offers the fastest and most reliable background checks to their global clients spreading across various industries. Leveraging their novel AMS: verify technology, the firm is capable of producing highly accurate background verification reports for its diverse clientele.

Background Check:

Background investigation and reference verification are the most viable means for an organization to obtain and cross-check the information about a job candidate. AMS Inform, through their background verification services, assists the businesses in their hiring processes. Their services cover all the aspects involving the background verification process including education verification, pre & post-employment verification, criminal check, civil check, court check, credit check, reference check, address check, and professional license check.

Digital ID Verification:

In the modern world, businesses are gradually adopting the digital model which is reinforcing the inappropriateness of the traditional physical verification methodologies. AMS Inform’s digital ID verification eliminates every obstacle of the conventional methods like geographical barriers so that their clients can get hold of a trusted identity profile. Through its legitimate affiliations with legal, civil & educational institutions worldwide, AMS Inform can verify and screen a candidate resume digitally without any hassle. For Indian candidates, they offer an automated platform called FACTUM so that the Indian organizations can generate verification results in the fastest turnaround time of 1 minute. They specifically cater to domains of FinTech, digital onboarding, digital KYC, online gaming and wagering arenas, insurance companies, and many others.

Healthcare Licensing:

Healthcare, being one of the most crucial industries, needs to be highly attentive while hiring a healthcare professional. AMS Inform seeks to facilitate maintaining medical and ethical standards of any healthcare facility through its professional license verification service. They investigate and confirm every credential including to prove the authenticity of the licence and affiliation with the said organization. AMS inform also reports the date of issuance, expiration date, suspensions, and disciplinary actions as per the availability. From nursing to midwifery to dentistry to biomedical, their professional license check deals with licenses of every practice profession.

Drug & Health Check:

In the post-pandemic world, companies must be sure about the health and drug status of their potential employees before making any decision. AMS Inform provides extensive health and drug check services to employers so that they can be sure of the health of their employees. In India, the firm has partnered with NABL accredited labs to ensure assured drug and health tests. They collect samples from all over India and deliver authentic test reports duly signed by licensed doctors or medical practitioners.

Business Information Reports:

While investigating a company, not everyone can go through the piles of paperwork to produce a comprehensive report on the background of the company. This is where AMS Inform enters. They prepare business information reports for Indian companies in a centralized manner after scrutinizing everything from the credit reports to financial statements to legal documents to CEO portfolios to employee feedback to other information documents. Whether it is a private limited, public limited, or partnership firm, AMS Inform guarantees credible reports within 24 hours to 5-7 days.

Insurance Claim Verification:

Insurance verification carries a great deal of Importance for the medical billing process in the face of frequent fraud claims. AMS Inform can investigate every health and life insurance claim to determine the legitimacy of the same. The investigation firm has produced more than 10,000 health and life insurance investigations to date with one of its oldest processing services, The Face. They make use of multiple sources of data like witness testimonials, photographs, videos, information banks, and more to get accurate information.

Language Translation Services:

Language can be a potential barrier when verifying any foreign language document. AMS Inform provides translation support to translate foreign language documents in native. Their team of expert translators can translate in and from 17 languages in the fastest possible time. They also offer free 250-word translations for the mentioned languages. All you have to do is upload your document and relax.

Established in 1986, AMS Inform, today, deals with both domestic and global businesses looking for background checking. They have a footprint in over 140 countries all across the world and in more than 14 countries they have been able to put up local teams. AMS Inform is also a NASSCOM and PBSA member, which vouches for their trustworthy background verification services.

-Brand Desk Content