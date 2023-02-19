Layoffs 2023: This Ratan Tata group company is looking to hire fired talent, details inside

Amid global layoff spree, this Ratan Tata company looking to hire fired talent | File Photo

While several of the IT big guns of the world have been axing employees over the past few months, Indian behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has no such plans. TCS, part of the Tata Group, isn’t considering firing any employees. Instead, TCS is looking to onboard startup talent which comes as good news for many such people who have recently lost their jobs

TCS chief Human Resources officer Milind Lakkad has said that the company believes in grooming talent for longer careers once it recruits a new employee. Furthermore, TCS will announce hikes similar to previous years are on the cards for its employees. The company has over 6 lakh employees.

“We don't do that (layoffs), we believe in grooming talent in the company, (there will be) no layoffs,” Lakkad replied to a question by PTI.

On hiring people who have lost their jobs, Lakkad said that with layoffs in different sectors, especially EdTech, it is looking to hire workers who have been impacted by such axing of employees.

“It is a very large canvas, we are doing exciting work across different industries in different technologies. I think all of that requires some phenomenal talent to come in and participate. We are getting it obviously from startups, people who have actually done some good work in those companies and have short-term career challenges,” he said.

TCS is specifically looking to recruit talent in artificial intelligence, user experience design, several cloud and product experience-linked profiles, the CHRO added.

READ | Meet Ritesh Arora-Nakul Aggarwal, IIT Bombay graduates who built Rs 33000 crore company, profitable within just 6 month