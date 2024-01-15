Amazon pushes managers to give lower ratings to employees who...

Amazon has reportedly asked managers to give lower performance to employees. Know the reason for such step.

E-commerce giant, Amazon has reportedly asked managers to give lower performance ratings to employees who failed to comply with the Return to Office (RTO) policy. Business Insider reported that Amazon is blocking promotions for those who fail to meet the firm office attendance criteria.

Business Insider sources have revealed that some Amazon employees are suspecting that the company's strict return-to-office policy is part of a larger strategy akin to a "quiet firing" plan. They think that the company is creating challenging conditions for the employees intentionally to push them to resign voluntarily. This will ultimately help the company in cost-cutting without having to face any backlash.

The controversy started in early 2023 when Amazon pushed for most staff to come to the office at least three days a week. In July, the company implemented a "return-to-hub" policy. Employees who fail to be present in the office will have to find either another team or face a "voluntary resignation".

Amid all this, new reports suggest that some managers are being pressured to give low-performance ratings to employees who are not coming to the office.

An Amazon spokesperson responded to the allegations, stating, "Promotions are one of the many ways we support employees' growth and development, and there are a variety of factors we consider when determining an employee's readiness for the next level."

Many Amazon employees have put in their resignation in communication platforms like Slack. Amazon defended its decision, with the spokesperson stating, "In February, we shared with employees that we'd be asking them to start coming into the office three or more times a week beginning in May because we believe it would yield the best long-term results for our customers, business, and culture."