Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani's Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Succession, The Bear, win big; Beef sweeps acting honours

NASA shares mesmerizing images of distant galaxies, internet is impressed

9 motivational quotes by 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey

7 healthy benefits of good sleep

8 ways to manage body aches in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Rohit Sharma Becomes Batter With Joint Second-most Ducks In T20Is | IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights

'Why Did You Do This?': Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Confronted By Estranged Husband Over Son's Murder

Shocking! Woman Allegedly Kills Boyfriend's Child By Feeding Her Screws, Batteries

Meet actress who had superhit debut, then gave 14 flop films, quit acting, net worth is Rs 274 crore, is married to..

This 29-year-old actor beat Katrina, Dhanush, Mahesh Babu at box office, gave first hit of 2024, bigger than Pushpa, KGF

Biggest flop film of 2022, made for Rs 200 crore, earned just 90 crore, superstar cried after BO disaster

Business

Amazon pushes managers to give lower ratings to employees who...

Amazon has reportedly asked managers to give lower performance to employees. Know the reason for such step.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 09:34 PM IST

article-main
E-commerce giant, Amazon has reportedly asked managers to give lower performance ratings to employees who failed to comply with the Return to Office (RTO) policy. Business Insider reported that Amazon is blocking promotions for those who fail to meet the firm office attendance criteria. 

Business Insider sources have revealed that some Amazon employees are suspecting that the company's strict return-to-office policy is part of a larger strategy akin to a "quiet firing" plan. They think that the company is creating challenging conditions for the employees intentionally to push them to resign voluntarily. This will ultimately help the company in cost-cutting without having to face any backlash. 

The controversy started in early 2023 when Amazon pushed for most staff to come to the office at least three days a week. In July, the company implemented a "return-to-hub" policy. Employees who fail to be present in the office will have to find either another team or face a "voluntary resignation". 

Amid all this, new reports suggest that some managers are being pressured to give low-performance ratings to employees who are not coming to the office. 

An Amazon spokesperson responded to the allegations, stating, "Promotions are one of the many ways we support employees' growth and development, and there are a variety of factors we consider when determining an employee's readiness for the next level." 

Many Amazon employees have put in their resignation in communication platforms like Slack. Amazon defended its decision, with the spokesperson stating, "In February, we shared with employees that we'd be asking them to start coming into the office three or more times a week beginning in May because we believe it would yield the best long-term results for our customers, business, and culture."

