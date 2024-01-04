Zeenat Aman reveals Feroz Khan cut her pay for arriving one hour late on Qurbani set: 'He cut me down to size'

"Feroz Khan was suave, charming and polished. He was a talented actor-director, and Qurbani remains one of my favourite projects to date", wrote Zeenat Aman as she recalled an anecdote from the sets of the 1980 Hindi film.

Zeenat Aman walked down the memory lane on Thursday, January 4, and shared an anecdote from the 1980 film Qurbani when the actor, director, and producer Feroz Khan cut down her pay for arriving one hour late on the sets. The veteran actress took to her Instagram account and penned a long note.

"I read somewhere that Oxford’s word for the year 2023 is “rizz” - short for ‘charisma’. Well, if I’ve ever known anybody to have rizz, it was Feroz Khan. Feroz and I had a rocky start. It was the 70s, my star was on the rise, and he called me on the telephone to offer me a role in his upcoming production. It was a secondary part, and so I politely refused the offer. Feroz was incensed and let out a stream of expletives while I held the receiver away from my ear!", Zeenat wrote.

She added how Feroz approached her for Qurbani as she stated, "Many months later, he called again. This time he started his pitch by saying - “it’s the lead role so don’t reject it”. And that’s how I joined the cast of Qurbani. I often discuss set etiquette in my captions, so I’d be amiss to neglect Feroz’s influence on me in this regard. I was quite a diligent worker, but on one occasion my youth got the better of me."

"Though we had an early call time the next day, I agreed to go out to a party. It was a fantastic night of dance and drink, and unsurprisingly I landed up one hour late to set. Feroz was glowering behind his camera, and before I could offer him my meagre excuse, he cut me down to size. “Begum, you’re late and you’re going to pay for the delay.” No argument, no scolding, but you can be sure that he docked my pay to pay the crew for that one hour delay!", Zeenat revealed why Feroz cut down her pay.

She concluded, "Feroz was suave, charming and polished. He was a talented actor-director, and Qurbani remains one of my favourite projects to date. Anyway, I hope you enjoyed this anecdote and I hope 2024 is off to a roaring start for you!".

Qurbani revolved around two friends, Rajesh (played by Vinod Khanna) and Amar (played by Feroz Khan), who find themselves entangled in a web of crime and deceit. The film explores themes of friendship, betrayal, and revenge, and it was a commercial success during its time. It became blockbuster and was the highest grossing Hindi film in 1980.



