Bollywood

Zeenat Aman advises fans to go for live-in relationship before marriage: 'Same advice I’ve always given my sons'

Zeenat Aman has advised people to live together before marriage in order to understand compatibility

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 07:57 PM IST

Zeenat Aman (Image: Instagram)
Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who is known for her strong opinions, on Tuesday, advised her fans and followers to choose a live-in relationship before getting married. On Tuesday, Zeenat took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of her pet along with a long note on relationships.

The note read, “Two birds, one post! First, by popular demand, here’s my madcap Lily having a caper in the garden this afternoon. Lily is a good ole desi dog rescued from the streets of Bombay. She is my darling shadow, and the reason that I am a firm advocate of pet rescue and adoption.”

Sharing her opinion, Zeenat recommended to her fans in a relationship that they should live together before getting married. She added, “On a different note, one of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared – if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!” The actor also revealed that she gave the same advice to her sons.

“This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test. It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short – are you actually compatible? I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about “living in sin” but then again, society is uptight about so many things!” she continued.

She ended her note by saying, “Log kya kahenge?”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

As soon as the note was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. Bhumi Pednekar dropped a heart emoji. One of the users wrote, “Need Zeenat Aman to be my life coach.” Another user wrote, “You are forward looking, been always!”

Zeenat Aman became a household name during the 70s and 80s after bagging the title Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970, is known for her bold personality, and was one of the actors who set the fashion trend with her sartorial choices.

Zeenat has given several hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana, Dharam Veer, among others. Meanwhile, Zeenat will be seen in Bun Tikki alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

