Zeenat Aman lists down ‘rules of engagement’ for Instagram followers, has a warning for trolls

Zeenat Aman shares her rules of engagement for Instagram followers, and also mentions her 'Instant Block Recipe'.

Veteran Actress Zeenat Aman broke the internet earlier this year with her debut on Instagram. Since then the actress has always been active and posts interesting stuff for her followers and keep them engaged.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 71-year-old shared a carousel post with three pictures of herself in a raincoat and a green skirt. She also shared a caption that contained some rules and boundaries that the actor requests from her followers on the social media site, she included no abuse, disrespect, and other trolls in the cautionary statement.

Zeenat captioned the post, "Frolicking in the rain, and thinking about us! If we are to continue this relationship on Instagram, then I must lay bare my rules of engagement. I’ve learnt that every healthy relationship requires boundaries and here are mine:” Then she mentioned some bulletins to describe her rules of engagement, “* Thou shall not pit women against one another. It is no compliment to me if it involves tearing down someone else *Thou shall refrain from spam and forwards. These are a recipe for 'instant-block'. * Thou shall not tag me in irrelevant, unrelated and unsolicited stories or posts. It is a most annoying habit that doesn’t do you any favours. * Thou shall not have inane and heated arguments on my page. You come across as utterly foolish when you do. * Thou shall quote me truly, without twisting my words. I’m looking at you, online portals that don’t even copy-paste my captions correctly.”

After listing her demands, Zeenat added, “Differing opinions, personal stories, respectful comments and questions are very welcome! However, I just do not have the patience for trolls and am quite trigger-happy when it comes to the 'block' button. I know that many people struggle with social media, and that the Internet can be a place of venom, comparison, controversy and obsessive scrolling.” Later she concluded by writing, “She concluded, "I do not wish to venture down that road nor send you there, so pay heed to my commandments! We’ll be happier together if you do. That’s it for today’s lunchtime lecture. Now tell me, are there any online hygiene and etiquette tips that you follow?"

Fans appreciated Zeenat’s writing and her command, a fan wrote, “You should write a book. Please please please do. Treat it as a commandment or a humble request but please write a book. I’m the biggest fan of your writing.” “More than everything you’re doing on Instagram that’s creating waves. I love the way you word your captions, ah so good.” another fan commented.