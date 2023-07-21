Headlines

Zeenat Aman raps, channels Kareena's Poo, Alia's Gangubai; advises women 'you do you', netizens say 'camera loves you'

Bollywood's veteran star Zeenat Aman collaborates for a social networking platform, and fans go berserk with their icon's timeless charm and her silver streaks.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Bollywood's veteran actress Zeenat Aman returns to the screen, and she has showcased her A-game of style and rap. The actress collaborated with a social networking app, made for women, helping to grow their ambitious network, apply for jobs, attend special events, and be a part of a social circle, exclusively made for women.

Speaking about the collaboration, Zeenat charmed the Instagram feed with her promotional video. Dressing in a black ensemble- top and matching pants under a shimmery jacket, Aman looked cool with the matching neckpiece and dark sunglasses. In the video, Zeenat channels Kareena Kapoor's Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai from Gangubai Kathiawadi, and even added new twist to her iconic song, Dum Maaro Dum, from her movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna. 

In the video, Zeenat stands before the mirror, and says, "Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum lago itni bold (You have no right to be so bold), love how Bebo (Kareena Kapoor) shows us, it's hot to be cold." Adding new twist to Dum Maaro Dum, Zeenat raps, "Duniya ne humko diya hi kya (What has the world given us), it's your journey; duniya se humne liya hi kya (What have we taken from the world), it's our journey; hum sabki parwah kare hi kyu (why should we bother about others?) Ladies, you do you."

As soon as the video was released, netizens and Zeenat fans made it viral instantly. The internet user seemed elated to see Zeenat back on the screen. Maria Goretti wrote, "Smashing everything in so much grace and style." Ragini Das wrote, "Icon. 10/10. No notes!" A netizen wrote, "Zeenat aman has always been a class apart. Loved her then love her swag now <3 Kudos to leap club for the collab." Another netizen wrote, "Glad to see you back in action. Camera loves you." One of the netizens wrote, "Who said OLD IS GOLD, absolutely not enough..it's FIRE." 

The 70s and 80s sensation Zeenat Aman has created a legacy of her own by captivating the masses with her performances in blockbusters such as Don, Laawaris, Qurbani, Dharam-Veer, Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Heera Panna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan. Aman's last big-screen outing was a cameo appearance in Ashutosh Govariker's Panipat.  

