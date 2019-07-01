Zaira Wasim clarifies none of her social media accounts were hacked

Zaira Wasim has been in news ever since she announced that she is quitting Bollywood. The actress, who appeared in Dangal and Secret Superstar alongside Aamir Khan, made the announcement on Sunday and took the internet by surprise.

In recent news, it was being reported that Zaira Wasim's manager told News X that the actress' account was hacked. The manager however later issued a clarification to ANI by stating, “We have never said that her account was hacked. We just said that we would definitely like to know what has happened. And the post was done by her.”

Zaira also took to Twitter to clarify that the accounts are handled by her and they are not hacked. “This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise! Thanks,” she tweeted.

Read her tweet here:

This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise! Thanks. — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) July 1, 2019

Zaira Wasim's decision has received both grace as well as backlash from Bollywood celebrities. If her claims are anything to go by then her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose, starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, would be her last Bollywood movie.