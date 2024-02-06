Yash Raj Films receives Swiss Excellence Award for its long-standing creative association with Switzerland

The Swiss Excellence Award was presented to Yash Raj Films, for the company’s long-standing creative association with Switzerland and promotion of Swiss excellence.

Yash Raj Films, one of India’s biggest production houses, has been honoured with the Swiss Excellence Award. The special occasion was graced by Martin Maier, Consul General of Switzerland in Mumbai, and Christophe Xavier Clivaz, Founder & Director of Swiss Learning.

The Swiss Excellence Award was presented to Yash Raj Films, for the company’s long-standing creative association with Switzerland and promotion of Swiss excellence. The award was received by Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films.

In his speech, Akshaye said, "With great honour and gratitude we extend our heartfelt thanks to the esteemed Government of Switzerland for this recognition – the Swiss Excellence Award to YRF. The legendary Yash Chopra, a visionary film-maker whose creative prowess transcended boundaries, became synonymous to Switzerland through the cinematic masterpieces that he created in his lifetime."

YRF has shot about 14 movies in Switzerland – from DDLJ, Dhoom 3, Veer Zara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, and Darr among these.

Akshaye added, "These films not only captivated audiences worldwide but also served as an instrumental force in fostering a deep bond between India and Switzerland. We are happy that our films could become postcards of Switzerland to Indians and South Asians living across the world. I know this partnership will strengthen every year, fostering a legacy of cultural exchange for generations to come."



