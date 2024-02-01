Yash Chopra Foundation launches YCF Saathi app to provide digital support to Hindi film industry's workers

Yash Chopra Foundation has touched the lives of over 15,000 people of the Hindi film fraternity.

The philanthropic arm of Yash Raj Films, Yash Chopra Foundation (YCF), has launched an easy to access digital tool, the YCF Saathi App, for ‘Saathis’ as part of its holistic livelihood support initiative. YCF’s Saathis are people who are registered members of the Hindi Film Federation.

Aditya Chopra, chair and MD of leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films (YRF), had launched the Saathi Card to provide health insurance, school fee allowance and food rations among other benefits to the industry’s daily wage earners and their families. The YCF also helped Hindi film workers to get free vaccinations during COVID-19. So far, YCF has touched the lives of over 15,000 people of the Hindi film fraternity.



Now, under the new Saathi initiative, the company has launched the ‘YCF Saathi App’ to expand its reach and support to its beneficiaries. As part of its 2024 action plan, the Saathi Program will benefit over 1500 new workers.

Shamim Bano Samir Shaikh, a film worker and a beneficiary of the program, said, “I faced a tragic accident in June that left me in a wheelchair. It was an unexpected and challenging phase of my life. YCF health card is nothing short of a lifeline. I am grateful and thankful to YCF for their Saathi Program initiative.”



The Yash Chopra Foundation aims to provide minimum basic support to its beneficiaries through the ‘Saathi Program’. The application form will be available from 1st to 20th February 2024 to apply for new entries for this year.