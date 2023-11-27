Yash Chopra once locked Rani Mukerji’s parents in a room, refused to let them out until…

Yash Chopra once locked up Rani Mukerji's parents in a room after she rejected one of his films and refused to let them out until…

Rani Mukerji has given a number of hits like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Black, Mardaani, and more. The actress is married to Aditya Chopra, son of late filmmaker Yash Chopra. The actress once revealed that Yash Chopra locked her parents in a room after she turned his film’s offer down.

In an old interview with News18, Rani Mukerji recalled a time when after the failure of Mujhse Dosti Karogi, film critics said ‘her career’s over’ and said, “At that time, (I was) refusing work, like my mother thought I had gone mad because anything that was getting offered to me I was just like ‘no, no, no’. I started making decisions then.” She added that she wasn’t doing anything and just sitting at home.

She then recalled how Yash Chopra made her do the role in Saathiya by locking up her parent until she said yes and said, “A lot of film critics and magazines had written me off and they said ‘her career’s over’ and I was okay with that. I was like probably they are right but I’m not going to give up. I’m going to take up something that my heart believes in. Then luckily Saathiya came along and I remember Yash's (Chopra) uncle calling my parents to the office.l

She further added, “My parents had gone to tell Yash's uncle that ‘Rani is not interested in doing this film’. He called me up and said, ‘Beta, you’re making a very big mistake. I’m locking the door of my room and I’m not letting your parents out till you say yes to the film’. And I thank him for that.”

Other than Saathiya, Yash Chopra has worked with Rani Mukerji in many movies like Veer-Zara which was a hit. Meanwhile, the actress will be seen gracing the Koffee With Karan 8 couch with Kajol. The recent promo showed the actresses making some spicy revelations and irritated Karan Johar to the level that he wanted to quit the show.

