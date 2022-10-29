Search icon
XXX producer Ekta Kapoor gets brutally trolled for wearing shorts in temple, netizens says 'mandir ki dignity..'

It seems like Ekta Kapoor gets attracted to controversies or vice versa. But honestly, who wears shorts in a temple?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 08:22 PM IST

Producer Ekta Kapoor has come under the radar of netizens for wearing inappropriate outfits while visiting a temple. In a video posted by Instant Bollywood, the XXX producer was captured early morning, getting out of her car, and heading towards the holy premises. 

Ekta donned a sweat jacket with black shorts. From the video, one can assume that Ekta visited the temple right after jogging. While removing her footwear, Ekta showed carelessness, and this caught netizens' attention. 

Now, as soon as the video got circulated, several netizens, in fact most of the netizens panned The Dirty Picture producer. A user wrote, "Ye log mandir ki dignity bhi ni smjhte kya shorts me mandir place ka to dhyaan ralh." Another user wrote, "Who goes to Mandir dress like this? Manners some manners." One of the user asked, "Are isko kaho mandir hai koi fashion ramp nahi hai jo short pehnke mandir aa gayo hai." A Pakistani netizen added, "Dont u guys also suppose to wear full dress in temple too like to cover ur head and body properly. (From Pakistan)." Another netizen added, "Mandir aaye aur dhang se kapde bhi nhi pahena." One of the user stated, "At least mandir jaisi jagah to dhang k kapde phne." 

READ: Ekta Kapoor's web series XXX draws SC's sharp reaction: 'You're polluting young minds'

Earlier this month the Supreme Court on Friday slammed producer Ekta Kapoor over objectionable content in her web series "XXX". A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar said: "Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country..."

As per the report of IANS, the bench added that the OTT (Over the Top) content was available to all and questioned her counsel as to "what kind of choice are you providing to the people?" The bench made these observations after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Kapoor, contended a plea was moved before the Patna High Court but chances are slim that the matter will be taken up soon.

