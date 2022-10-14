Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Ekta Kapoor's web series XXX draws SC's sharp reaction: 'You're polluting young minds'

Ekta Kapoor got slammed by Supreme Court for her web series XXX and stated, "You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 08:51 PM IST

Ekta Kapoor's web series XXX draws SC's sharp reaction: 'You're polluting young minds'
Ekta Kapoor
The Supreme Court on Friday slammed producer Ekta Kapoor over objectionable content in her web series "XXX". A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C.T. Ravikumar said: "Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country..."
 
As per the report of IANS, the bench added that the OTT (Over the Top) content was available to all and questioned her counsel as to "what kind of choice are you providing to the people?" The bench made these observations after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Kapoor, contended a plea was moved before the Patna High Court but chances are slim that the matter will be taken up soon.
 

At this, the bench said: "You are polluting the minds of youngsters." Rohatgi, however, submitted that the apex court had earlier granted protection to Kapoor in a similar matter and there is freedom of choice in the country. He further added that content is subscription based.
 
The bench said it does not appreciate that every time, a plea is moved before the apex court and added that a cost will be imposed for filing such a petition. It asked Rohatgi to convey this to his client and emphasised that the apex court works for those who don`t have voices.
 
The top court was hearing a plea by Kapoor against the arrest warrants issued against her for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in the web series on her OTT platform ALTBalaji. The bench observed: "We have seen the order and we have our reservations." The apex court has also kept the matter pending before it and recommended a local lawyer should be engaged to inform about the status of hearing in the high court.
 
A trial court in Bihar`s Begusarai had issued the warrant on a 2020 complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman, who alleged that "XXX" (season-2) featured several objectionable scenes in connection with the soldier`s wife.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Pakistan to Nepal: 5 deadliest earthquakes of 21st century that shook up the world
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree, drops photos on Instagram
In Pics: PV Sindhu enjoys Navratri clad in Gujarati attire during 36th National Games
SL vs AFG: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' spotted cheering for Afghanistan in Asia Cup
Who is Sanna Marin, 36-year-old PM of Finland whose leaked ‘Wild Party’ video caused massive outrage?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I: Martin Guptill jumps over Shadab Khan as he tries to stop former, watch video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.