Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? Man behind Devdas, Lagaan's iconic sets; Amitabh Bachchan credited KBC's success to him

Saree-clad woman strolls Rome's streets, viral video captures heartfelt reactions of public

Rejected by film school five times, now world's highest grossing film producer, his films have made Rs 2,42,000 crore

Meet Hyderabad’s richest man, failed in school twice, runs Rs 97476 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, his net worth is..

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 26,399 ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, up to Rs 43,600 off

Haryana Nuh violence: Section 144 in Noida; protest in Sector 16, 22A; check routes to avoid in Delhi-NCR

Haryana Violence: Aftermath Of Nuh Violence; Police Force Continues To Be Deployed

Saree-clad woman strolls Rome's streets, viral video captures heartfelt reactions of public

Watch: First Supermoon In August Rises Around The World

7 health benefits of lentils (masoor)

8 superfoods that help heal injuries fast

From house worth Rs 19 crore to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Ayushmann Khurrana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Haryana Violence: Aftermath Of Nuh Violence; Police Force Continues To Be Deployed

Watch: First Supermoon In August Rises Around The World

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

Rejected by film school five times, now world's highest grossing film producer, his films have made Rs 2,42,000 crore

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? Man behind Devdas, Lagaan's iconic sets; Amitabh Bachchan credited KBC's success to him

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? Man behind Devdas, Lagaan's iconic sets; Amitabh Bachchan credited KBC's success to him

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? Man behind Devdas, Lagaan's iconic sets; Amitabh Bachchan credited KBC's success to him

Know all about late National Film Award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai. Trigger warning: This article contains potential descriptions of self-harm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

Bollywood’s famous art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found hanging in his own studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning. The veteran art director breathed his last at 58 and his death sent shockwaves in the industry. 

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? 

Born in 1965, Nitin Chandrakant Desai was Bollywood’s famous art director best known for grand films like Lagaan and Jodha Akbar. Nitin Desai Desai's attended his school at Wamanrao Muranjan High School, Mulund in a Marathi Medium and studied photography at J.J. School of Art and L.S.Raheja School of Arts, in Mumbai.

Nitin Desai career 

Nitin Desai started as an assistant art director and worked for noted art director, Nitish Roy as a fourth assistant for the period TV serial, Tamas (1987), directed by Govind Nihalani. 

His first feature film was Adhikari Brothers’ Bhookamp in 1993. However, he got famous with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1942: A Love Story. Some of his works over the years include, such as Parinda, Khamoshi, Maachis, Baadshah, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Raju Chacha, and international projects like Salaam Bombay!, Amok, Such A Long Journey, Holy Smoke, and not only, he also created two sets for Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire.

He also turned producer and produced several hit Marathi shows and a biopic movie titled Balgandharva released in May 2011. He has also worked as an art director in big Bollywood films like God Tussi Great Ho, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Lagaan, Jodha Akbar, and more. 

Nitin Desai Awards

Nitin Desai’s contribution to the films has won him National Award for 4 films, Lagaan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. 

Nitin Desai death 

Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found hanging in his studio ND studio that he started in 2005. The art director’s death was confirmed by Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi, who while speaking to ANI, said, “He was under financial stress and this could be the only reason for suicide.” 

The Raigad SP told ANI, “We have found the body of art director Nitin Desai hanging in his studio in Karjat. Police were informed about this by a worker on the set. When the police team reached the studio we saw his body hanging. We are investigating the case further for ascertaining all the aspects in this case.” The art director’s death has sent shockwaves in the industry and celebrities are mourning the loss of a celebrated art director.

Read Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

 

