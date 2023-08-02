Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? Man behind Devdas, Lagaan's iconic sets; Amitabh Bachchan credited KBC's success to him

Know all about late National Film Award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai. Trigger warning: This article contains potential descriptions of self-harm.

Bollywood’s famous art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found hanging in his own studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning. The veteran art director breathed his last at 58 and his death sent shockwaves in the industry.

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai?

Born in 1965, Nitin Chandrakant Desai was Bollywood’s famous art director best known for grand films like Lagaan and Jodha Akbar. Nitin Desai Desai's attended his school at Wamanrao Muranjan High School, Mulund in a Marathi Medium and studied photography at J.J. School of Art and L.S.Raheja School of Arts, in Mumbai.

Nitin Desai career

Nitin Desai started as an assistant art director and worked for noted art director, Nitish Roy as a fourth assistant for the period TV serial, Tamas (1987), directed by Govind Nihalani.

His first feature film was Adhikari Brothers’ Bhookamp in 1993. However, he got famous with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1942: A Love Story. Some of his works over the years include, such as Parinda, Khamoshi, Maachis, Baadshah, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Raju Chacha, and international projects like Salaam Bombay!, Amok, Such A Long Journey, Holy Smoke, and not only, he also created two sets for Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire.

He also turned producer and produced several hit Marathi shows and a biopic movie titled Balgandharva released in May 2011. He has also worked as an art director in big Bollywood films like God Tussi Great Ho, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Lagaan, Jodha Akbar, and more.

Nitin Desai Awards

Nitin Desai’s contribution to the films has won him National Award for 4 films, Lagaan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Nitin Desai death

Nitin Chandrakant Desai was found hanging in his studio ND studio that he started in 2005. The art director’s death was confirmed by Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi, who while speaking to ANI, said, “He was under financial stress and this could be the only reason for suicide.”

The Raigad SP told ANI, “We have found the body of art director Nitin Desai hanging in his studio in Karjat. Police were informed about this by a worker on the set. When the police team reached the studio we saw his body hanging. We are investigating the case further for ascertaining all the aspects in this case.” The art director’s death has sent shockwaves in the industry and celebrities are mourning the loss of a celebrated art director.

