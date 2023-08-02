Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, a leading art director in Bollywood, was found dead in his own studio in Karjat on Wednesday. Trigger warning: This article contains potential descriptions of self harm.

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, Bollywood art director best known for grand films like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, was found dead in his own studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning. The veteran art director was found hanging. He was 58 years old. As per an E-Times report, police suspect suicide but have not conclusively stated the cause of his death. The case is being investigated right now.

Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi confirmed the death of Desai, while speaking to ANI. He said, "He was under financial stress and this could be the only reason for suicide. "The Raigad SP told news agency AI, "We have found the body of art director Nitin Desai hanging in his studio in Karjat. Police were informed about this by a worker on the set. When police team reached the studio we saw his body hanging. We are investigating the case further for ascertaining all the aspects in this case"

Nitin Desai has worked with several leading filmmakers like Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Rajkumar Hirani among others. In a career that spanned over two decades, Desai won four National Film Awards for Best Art Direction.

The news of his sudden death sent shockwaves across the industry with both colleagues and fans mourning him. Marathi actor Ajinkya Deo took to Twitter and tweeted, "Just heard the news of Nitin Desai known art director of Indian cinema having committed suicide very sad he was a dear friend and a superb craftsmen a sad way to go may god rest his soul in peace RIP."