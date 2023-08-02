Headlines

Turn Ideas Into Successful Businesses With Adam Stott’s Business Circle Coaching Program

Meet ex-salesman who earned Rs 28014 crore wealth selling kurta-pyjama, sherwani, now works only 2 days per...

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

DNA Verified: Anant Ambani taking legal action against millionaire YouTuber Carryminati? Here’s the truth

Forgotten cricketer who tied Virender Sehwag’s record, only other Indian to score 300; where is he now?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Turn Ideas Into Successful Businesses With Adam Stott’s Business Circle Coaching Program

Meet ex-salesman who earned Rs 28014 crore wealth selling kurta-pyjama, sherwani, now works only 2 days per...

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

8 superfoods that help heal injuries fast

From house worth Rs 19 crore to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Ayushmann Khurrana

10 Animals that can regenerate organs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to have sequel? Here’s what Karan Johar has to say

India's highest grossing horror film ever earned Rs 266 crore; and it's not Raaz, Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chandramukhi

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, a leading art director in Bollywood, was found dead in his own studio in Karjat on Wednesday. Trigger warning: This article contains potential descriptions of self harm.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, Bollywood art director best known for grand films like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, was found dead in his own studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning. The veteran art director was found hanging. He was 58 years old. As per an E-Times report, police suspect suicide but have not conclusively stated the cause of his death. The case is being investigated right now.

Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi confirmed the death of Desai, while speaking to ANI. He said, "He was under financial stress and this could be the only reason for suicide. "The Raigad SP told news agency AI, "We have found the body of art director Nitin Desai hanging in his studio in Karjat. Police were informed about this by a worker on the set. When police team reached the studio we saw his body hanging. We are investigating the case further for ascertaining all the aspects in this case"

Nitin Desai has worked with several leading filmmakers like Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Rajkumar Hirani among others. In a career that spanned over two decades, Desai won four National Film Awards for Best Art Direction.

The news of his sudden death sent shockwaves across the industry with both colleagues and fans mourning him. Marathi actor Ajinkya Deo took to Twitter and tweeted, "Just heard the news of Nitin Desai known art director of Indian cinema having committed suicide very sad he was a dear friend and a superb craftsmen a sad way to go may god rest his soul in peace RIP."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares intense first look from Kabir Khan's film, says ‘proud to be playing a real hero'

Lok Sabha 2024 poll preparations: PM Modi to hold meetings with NDA MPs from today

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook at Rs 16,499, know how and where to buy

Seema Haider to star in Bollywood movie? Mumbai producer offers role to Pakistani woman amid spy allegations

Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE