Who is Nupur Shikhare? Aamir Khan's son-in-law, Ira's groom, once did controversial nude shoot; was Sushmita Sen's...

Nupur Shikhare, fitness trainer and athlete, is set to tie the knot with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is tying the knot with long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday. The two will register their wedding at a court in Mumbai on Wednesday. Reports suggest that there will be a grand ceremony for the family in Udaipur over the weekend followed by a reception that Aamir will host in Mumbai next week.

Who is Nupur Shikhare, Aamir Khan’ son-in-law?

Nupur Shikhare is an athlete and fitness trainer who hails from Pune. Born in 1985 to Rajendra and Pritam Shikhare, Nupur did his schooling from his hometown before moving to Mumbai for college. Afer graduating from R.A. Podar College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai, Nupur became interested in fitness and began life as first a fitness enthusiast and eventually athlete and trainer. He founded Fitnessism, a martial arts training academy in 2009, where he taught Capoeira. Nupur was also the personal trainer of several actors, including future father-in-law Aamir and actress Sushmita Sen.

He moved to endurance training in the early 2010s, participating in the Taiwan 70.3 Half Ironman triathlon in 2014 and finishing the 2016 Ironman triathlon as well. The following year, he participated in the Netflix show Ultimate Beastmaster and later served as a fight master for the Disney India TV show Aladdin - Experience The Magic in 2018.

Nupur Shikhare’s bold nude photoshoot

Nupur first made headlines with a bold, controversial nude photoshoot in 2019. The pictures show Nupur, in the nude, running, jumping, and flexing his muscles in an outdoor area. The fitness trainer is wearing nothing, save for a Santa Claus hat in one of the pictures. The steamy shoot had grabbed headlines back when it was released in 2019, creating some controversy too, as some people found him wearing a Santa hat while nude offensive. However, Nupur was largely praised for the bold shoot.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan’s romantic story

Nupur and Ira made their relationship public in 2021 when they posted pictures on Instagram together for the first time. Nupur proposed to Ira at the finishing line of an Ironman race the same year. The couple had a grand engagement last year where they wowed fans with their chic looks. The couple is now set to tie the knot this week.