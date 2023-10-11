'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

Aamir Khan revealed the date of his daughter Ira Khan's wedding with Nupur Shikhare and also shared his reaction to the big day.

Aamir Khan has finally revealed the date of his daughter Ira Khan's wedding with Nupur Shikhare and also opened up about his reaction at the ceremony. Last year in November, Aamir and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, fitness instructor Nupar Shikhare. Recently, Aamir revealed that Ira and Nupur will tie the knot in 2024.

Aamir Khan revealed the date of Ira-Nupur's wedding

While speaking at News18 India Conclave, Aamir confirmed the date and even praised his future son-in-law. Aamir said, "Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is — waise toh pet name unka naam Popoye hai — he is trainer, he has arms like Popoye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy."

When Nupur helped Ira during her battle with depression

Aamir recalled how Nupur helped Ira when she was battling depression, "He was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who… they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other." Aamir further added that he considers Nupur as his son, "This might be a filmy dialogue but I feel Nupur is like a son. Nupur is such a fine boy, we really feel he’s part of the family and his mother, Pritam ji, is someone who is already a part of our family,”

Aamir opened up about his reaction to Ira's wedding

When asked if he is going to be emotional at Ira-Nupur's wedding, Aamir said, "Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main yeh toh tay hai (I'm very emotional, so I'll cry at a lot that day). Discussions have already begun in the family that ‘Aamir ko sambaalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)’ because I am very emotional. I can’t control my smile nor my tears." In the same conversation, Aamir disclosed that he's working on a film, Sitaare Zameen Par, and it will be similar to his 2007 film, Taare Zameen Par.