After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

Aamir Khan announced the new film Sitaare Zameen Par and promised that although the theme of the new movie is similar to Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par will make the audience laugh.

In 2007, Aamir Khan stunned filmgoers with his emotional drama directorial Taare Zameen Par (TZP). In 2023, Aamir decided to make another project, similar to his 2007 film, and he named it Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor-director-producer recently attended a conclave and spilt the beans about his upcoming project. The name and the theme of Sitaare Zameen Par are inspired by his 2007 film. For the unversed, Taare Zameen Par also marks the directorial debut of Aamir.

While attending the News18 conclave, Aamir Khan disclosed the new project and said, "I have not spoken about it publicly and I won't be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. You must have remembered my film Taare Zameen Par and the name of this film is 'Sitaare Zameen Par' because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme." Aamir further added that Taare Zameen Par made people cry, and this movie will make them laugh.

Sharing further details about the project, Aamir added, "The theme is the same that's why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws, but we all also have something special, so we are taking forward this theme." In the 2007 film, Aamir's Ram Shankar Nikumbh helps Ishaan Awasthy. Aamir revealed what would be different in Sitaare Zameen Par, "In Sitaare Zameen Par, those 9 boys, who have their own issues they help me. It's the opposite."

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The Forrest Gump's official adaptation flopped at the box office, and the actor took a sabbatical from acting. However, Aamir is producing Rajkumar Santoshi-directed, Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947.