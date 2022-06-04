When Ranveer Singh said ‘I can do a sex scene with Anushka Sharma again'

Credit: Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Bollywood actor Ranveer Kapoor never fails to entertain his fans with his energetic performances. He started his career in Bollywood with the film Band Baaja Baaraat which also starred Anushka Sharma in the lead role.

With Band Baaja Baarat, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma won millions of hearts. Netizens loved their on-screen chemistry. Interestingly, They were rumoured to be in a relationship, however, they never accepted or denied their relationship publicly. In a throwback interview with Simi Selects India’s most Desirable in 2011, the actor had opened up about sharing the screen with Anushka.

Ranveer also talked about his financial problems and his struggles. He mentioned, “Then I started working out, did theatre for 10 months, started getting offers, said no to offers from great producers, and waited for my dream break.” The actor also said he “got a crazy casting couch offer.”

He mentioned, “things got really bad as my struggle period coincided with the recession, so I really hit rock bottom. My family was also not having the best of time financially. But my family is my grounding experience.

He added, “first time in their history, YRF (Yash Raj Films) launched a lead solo hero who was a newcomer.” While talking about the co-star, he said, “I think Anushka deserves someone much better than me.”

The actor also talked about sex scenes and said, “I can do a sex scene with Anushka again because she’s a very supportive co-star.”

For the unversed, Ranveer is now married to Deepika Padukone. While Anushka tied the knot with Virat Kohli, together they have a beautiful daughter.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has started shooting her next, Chakda Xpress from today, May 30, as per reliable industry sources. This development comes after Anushka put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

A senior trade source reveals, “Yes, this is true. Anushka Sharma’s highly awaited next Chakda Xpress has gone on floors from today. No stone will be unturned by the makers to make this into a spectacular and riveting movie. This is Anushka’s first film after she became a mother. So, there is a lot of anticipation to see her back on screen because she has delivered some of the most remarkable performances from a leading lady in Indian cinema. Plus, the fact that Anushka is doing a cricket film, makes the product even more hotter!”