When Priyanka Chopra requested Abbas-Mustan to not show her 'rape scene' with Akshay Kumar from Aitraaz to Rakesh Roshan

Aitraaz, directed by Abbas-Mustan, had Priyanka Chopra playing the villain, along with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leads.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

When Priyanka Chopra requested Abbas-Mustan to not show her 'rape scene' with Akshay Kumar from Aitraaz to Rakesh Roshan
Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar in Aitraaz/Twitter

Priyanka Chopra has played multiple versatile roles in her career including the negative character of a 'sexually forward' woman in Abbas-Mustan's romantic thriller Aitraaz. The actress was hugely appreciated for her brilliant performance in the film, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.

In 2015, while appearing on Anupam Kher's talk show The Anupam Kher Show - Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, Priyanka revealed how Rakesh Roshan cast her opposite Hrithik Roshan in the 2006 superhero film Krrish, the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster Koi Mil Gaya, after watching her scenes in Aitraaz.  

The Citadel actress said, "Rakesh sir saw me at a funeral, and he called me. He said, ‘I saw you at a funeral, you’re very pretty’. I said, ‘Excuse me?’ I was wearing a white salwar kurta, no makeup. Anyway, Rakesh Roshan was calling me, and this was right after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. He wanted to see my rushes from Aitraaz."

Chopra further added how she requested Abbas-Mustan to not show the interval scene to Rakesh Roshan as she added, "I called up Abbas-Mustan, and I said, 'Look, meri izzat ka sawal hai (my reputation is on the line), please don’t show him the interval scene'. It was a rape scene, in which I rape Akshay’s character. He watched that scene and cast me in Krrish. I was so embarrassed, I couldn’t look him in the eye."

Priyanka Chopra won the now discontinued Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role for Aitraaz, becoming only the second female actress after Kajol to do so. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress had won the award for her villainous act in Gupt: The Hidden Truth in 1998.

READ | Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, professional chef and producer

