Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, professional chef and producer

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra is as talented as his sister. Here's everything you need to know about him.
Apart from Priyanka Chopra's cousins Parineeti Chopra and Meera Chopra, her real brother Siddharth Chopra is also quite famous. Born in 1989, he is seven years younger than the National Award-winning actress. From his education to relationships, here's everything you need to know about him.
1. Siddharth Chopra is a professional chef
Siddharth Chopra did his graduation from Les Roches International School of Hotel Management, Switzerland. He also owned and managed a restaurant named The Mugshot Lounge in Pune from 2014 to 2019.
2. Siddharth Chopra manages Priyanka Chopra's production house
Siddharth Chopra has been managing Priyanka Chopra's production house Purple Pebble Pictures, which has bankrolled films in Hindi, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Nepali, Assamese, and English languages.
3. Siddharth Chopra is reportedly dating actress Neelam Upadhyaya
Siddharth Chopra is rumoured to be in a relationship with the actress Neelam Upadhyaya, who has appeared in a few Tamil and Telugu films such as Action 3D, Unnodu Oru Naal, and Om Shanthi Om.
4. Siddharth Chopra's two weddings have been called off
Siddharth Chopra was set to tie the knot with Ishita Kumar in 2019 after their roka ceremony, which Priyanka and Nick Jonas attended. His wedding with ex-girlfriend Kanika Mathur was called off in 2015.
5. Siddharth Chopra's social media presence
Siddharth Chopra likes to keep his personal life private as he has shared only 64 posts on his Instagram in the last ten years. He is followed by more than 57,000 people and is following just 112 people.