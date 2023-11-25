When Kareena Kapoor revealed she first fell in love at 13 with this actor; and it’s not Shahid Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed in an old interview that she first fell in love at the age of 13.

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her acting debut with the film Refugee. The actress has given a number of hits and recently ventured into the world of OTT with Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan. On the personal front, the actress is married to Saif Ali Khan and has two kids. However, do you know that the actress fell in love with an actor when she was just 13 and it was not Shahid or her husband?

In an old interview with Rediff in 2003, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that before her relationship with Shahid Kapoor, and marriage to Saif Ali Khan, the actress fell in love with another actor and called him her first love and her ‘soulmate’. It was none other than the lead actor of the film Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Vicky Nihalani. The actress said, “Vicky Nihalani and I are kind of soul mates. He has always stood by me. He is my first love. I fell in love with him when I was 13.”

When asked of they had a future planned, the actress said, “There is nothing worked out for the future. It is too early. We are still working on our careers. But yes, we are together as of now.” Vicky is the son of veteran producer Pahlaj Nihalani. After their breakup, Vicky Nihalani got married to an Italian woman, Justine Rumeau. Sadly, she passed away at the age of 43 due to some terminal illness.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in the movie Jaane Jaan. The thriller, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, marked her OTT debut. The film also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and was released on Netflix. The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Singham Again. The film helmed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone and if reports are to be believed, Arjun Kapoor will be playing the villain in the movie. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.

