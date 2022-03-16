VIRAL! Kareena Kapoor Khan sizzles in sexy black monokini, shares candid photo with son Jeh Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is rejoicing the little breaks from her hectic work life. The actress shared images from her exotic vacation and the images have spread like a wildfire on the internet. In one of his Instagram stories, Kareena looked captivating in a black monokini and was snapped enjoying the blues with her little one Jeh. The 'Chameli' actress posted the picture stating, "Where I belong."

Check out the moment

Last year in August, the Khan family had gone for a vacation to the Maldives to celebrate Saif’s 51st birthday. After that, she again headed for another mini-vacation with family and broke the internet with the fun-filled moments and shared photos from their vacay which featured Jeh as well.

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen opposite Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' Talking about ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the film also stars actor Aamir Khan with whom Kareena had last shared the screen in the film ‘3 Idiots’. Actor Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ Oscar Award-winning 1994 film ‘Forrest Gump’, which featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will hit cinemas on 11 August.

Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' Kareena just made an announcement of her OTT debut, Khan has surprised her fans on Wednesday, March 16 morning by announcing her new thriller film with co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The yet-to-be-titled Netflix Original will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh of 'Kahaani' fame.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a video sharing that the filming for the movie has begun. She wrote, "And so it begins...12th Street Entertainment & Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures present a Netflix Original directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Produced by Jay Shewakramani & Akshai Puri. Produced by Sujoy Ghosh & Thomas Kim."