'We have given her enough time, now she has to listen to us': Nushrat Bharucha's mother pushes actress towards marriage

Headlines

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni spotted driving vintage Rolls-Royce car in Ranchi

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 breaks cover, India price to be out tomorrow: Specs, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets massive Flipkart discount after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, over Rs 43000 off

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes global debut: Check features, camera, design and more

AAP MP Raghav Chadha 'attacked' by crow outside parliament, netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 breaks cover, India price to be out tomorrow: Specs, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets massive Flipkart discount after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, over Rs 43000 off

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes global debut: Check features, camera, design and more

Players who have hit six sixes in an over

Benefits of eating ghee empty stomach 

Eye infection: How to cure conjunctivitis naturally?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja calls Asit Modi ‘sadist’ for replacing her on the show

Oppenheimer’s grandson slams this scene in Christopher Nolan’s film: 'That's a really serious accusation...'

Kiara Advani gets kisses from mother-in-law as she walks the ramp at India Couture Week, fans say 'aisi saas sabko mile'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'We have given her enough time, now she has to listen to us': Nushrat Bharucha's mother pushes actress towards marriage

In a recent interview, Nushrat Bharucha's mother confirmed they would push the actress towards marriage soon

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2020, 03:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

35-year-old Nushrat Bharucha, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, might become a bride soon, courtesy her Indian parents. In a recent interview, the actress' mother stated that they would 'push' Nushrat towards marriage because they are now 'upset' and 'want to see her settle down'.

While talking to Pinkvilla in a video chat with Nushrat, the mommy said, “We do get upset because we want her to settle down now. She is going to get married very soon, we are going to push her now. We given her enough time and now she has to listen to us.”

In the same interview Nushrat spoke about how she has to explain her parents that a relationship might or might not last every time she introduces her boyfriend to the family. The actress said, “Every single time I introduce my mom to my boyfriend, I have always maintained one simple fact, even with my father. I have told them before every first meeting, ‘He is my boyfriend at present, we will get married if we are successful in this relationship. But if we aren’t, you will have to understand that it’s okay, he is my partner right now in this journey and he may not be tomorrow, which is okay’.”

Nushrat also went on to state that her parents had a problem seeing her in a bralette in the 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' song 'Chote Chote Peg'. Talking about the incident, the actress said, “I had not told them anything about the song as I didn’t want an issue and thought they will see in the end. I didn’t tell them about the release of the song. I came home late after promotions and saw my mother and father sitting. They played Chhote Chhote Peg on a big TV. I was like ‘I am gonna die’. And my father turns to me in slow motion and asks me, ‘Is that a bra? I was like, ‘it’s a bralet. There is a difference’.”

Bharucha, who has been linked to her 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' co-star Kartik Aaryan in the past, has just begun her journey of fame in Bollywood. She is gearing up for her next film 'Chhalaang' opposite Rajkummar Rao, but once married, it remains to be seen where her Bollywood journey goes.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 767 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 26

Commando spin-off series shows Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's action-packed avatar; fans say 'no one can replace Vidyut'

Himachal weather news: School damaged in Shimla after cloudbursts, national highway blocked; IMD issues yellow alert

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Varun Dhawan reacts to Bawaal's criticism, hints at Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita scene: 'Where does your...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE