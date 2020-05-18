'We have given her enough time, now she has to listen to us': Nushrat Bharucha's mother pushes actress towards marriage

In a recent interview, Nushrat Bharucha's mother confirmed they would push the actress towards marriage soon

35-year-old Nushrat Bharucha, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, might become a bride soon, courtesy her Indian parents. In a recent interview, the actress' mother stated that they would 'push' Nushrat towards marriage because they are now 'upset' and 'want to see her settle down'.

While talking to Pinkvilla in a video chat with Nushrat, the mommy said, “We do get upset because we want her to settle down now. She is going to get married very soon, we are going to push her now. We given her enough time and now she has to listen to us.”

In the same interview Nushrat spoke about how she has to explain her parents that a relationship might or might not last every time she introduces her boyfriend to the family. The actress said, “Every single time I introduce my mom to my boyfriend, I have always maintained one simple fact, even with my father. I have told them before every first meeting, ‘He is my boyfriend at present, we will get married if we are successful in this relationship. But if we aren’t, you will have to understand that it’s okay, he is my partner right now in this journey and he may not be tomorrow, which is okay’.”

Nushrat also went on to state that her parents had a problem seeing her in a bralette in the 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' song 'Chote Chote Peg'. Talking about the incident, the actress said, “I had not told them anything about the song as I didn’t want an issue and thought they will see in the end. I didn’t tell them about the release of the song. I came home late after promotions and saw my mother and father sitting. They played Chhote Chhote Peg on a big TV. I was like ‘I am gonna die’. And my father turns to me in slow motion and asks me, ‘Is that a bra? I was like, ‘it’s a bralet. There is a difference’.”

Bharucha, who has been linked to her 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' co-star Kartik Aaryan in the past, has just begun her journey of fame in Bollywood. She is gearing up for her next film 'Chhalaang' opposite Rajkummar Rao, but once married, it remains to be seen where her Bollywood journey goes.