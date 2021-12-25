'We are still the same': Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff recreate iconic 'Heropanti' pose

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, who recently completed the UK schedule of their upcoming film 'Ganapath', recreated their pose from the 2014 film 'Heropanti'.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Kriti shared pictures of them replicating the pose from their Bollywood debut film. Along with these photos, she wrote, "And we tried to recreate what we started with.. but as you swipe right, you'll see the warmth and fondness come alive!"

Talking about their journey so far, she penned, "It's been almost 8yrs since we started our journey together! We've both grown, evolved and come a long way.. but deep within, I guess we are still the same! (Just pretending to be more mature versions of the newbies we were)", She concluded the lovely post by talking about their latest project.

"It was such a great feeling to be back on a set with you Tigy! @tigerjackieshroff see you super soon for the next schedule. #Ganapath," she wrote.

'Ganapath' is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. It is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022