Watch: Video of Shah Rukh Khan kissing Jawan co-star Nayanthara breaks the internet

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Pathaan is currently reigning supreme at the box-office as the film has already earned over Rs 900 crore so far and it is expected that Pathaan would soon cross the Rs 1000 crore earnings mark.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with filmmaker Atlee at Kalina Airport. It is to be noted that Atlee is directing SRK’s upcoming film Jawan.

Now, a video of Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral on social media in which the Pathaan star can be seen kissing his Jawan co-star Nayanthara. It is believed that the video is from Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai visit.

Watch the viral video here:

Sources said that Shah Rukh Khan was in Chennai to meet Kollywood lady supertsar Nayanthara and her newborn twins. Nayanthara and SRK will share the screen in Atlee’s much-awaited film Jawan.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara fans started commenting on the video. One user wrote, "Awww she went down with him. So cute #Nayanthara & #ShahRukhKhan I suppose he was meeting her babies." Another wrote, "I love this pair already And Shah is so gentle."