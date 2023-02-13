Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Video of Shah Rukh Khan kissing Jawan co-star Nayanthara breaks the internet

Sources said that Shah Rukh Khan was in Chennai to meet Kollywood lady supertsar Nayanthara and her newborn twins.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

Watch: Video of Shah Rukh Khan kissing Jawan co-star Nayanthara breaks the internet
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Pathaan is currently reigning supreme at the box-office as the film has already earned over Rs 900 crore so far and it is expected that Pathaan would soon cross the Rs 1000 crore earnings mark.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with filmmaker Atlee at Kalina Airport. It is to be noted that Atlee is directing SRK’s upcoming film Jawan.

Now, a video of Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral on social media in which the Pathaan star can be seen kissing his Jawan co-star Nayanthara. It is believed that the video is from Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai visit.

Watch the viral video here:

Sources said that Shah Rukh Khan was in Chennai to meet Kollywood lady supertsar Nayanthara and her newborn twins. Nayanthara and SRK will share the screen in Atlee’s much-awaited film Jawan.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara fans started commenting on the video. One user wrote, "Awww she went down with him. So cute #Nayanthara & #ShahRukhKhan I suppose he was meeting her babies." Another wrote, "I love this pair already And Shah is so gentle."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral: IAS Athar Amir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi's new photos breaks the internet, check out here
Doppelganger or what! Netizens say Tanisha Santoshi has uncanny resemblance with Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Couple poses for paps; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn arrive
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Happy teddy day: From Maine Pyaar Kiya to Stree, when Bollywood brought romance into stories with teddy bears
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Jaya Bachchan points her finger at VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha, sparks backlash
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.