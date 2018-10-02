WATCH: This Gandhi Jayanti, Shah Rukh Khan urges people to stop open defecation and support Swachh Bharat campaign

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan lent his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat initiative and paid tribute to the Father of the nation, on the occasion of 150th birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The Superstar took to his Twitter account and shared three videos in which he can be seen urging people to stop open defecation as it leads to a lot of health problems. He also pleads them to leave the public toilets clean after using them.

In the end, Shah Rukh pays tribute to Gandhi and further urges the masses to support PM Modi's Clean India mission on Gandhi Jayati. Shah Rukh captioned the three videos writing," Milkar karein apne Raashtrapita aur apne Pradhan Mantriji ke ek #SwachhBharat ke sapne ko saakaar", "Ek kadam swachhata ki oar... @SwachhBharatGov @PMOIndia #MyCleanIndia #SwachhBharat" and "Kyunki desh humse hai aur hum desh se...@SwachhBharatGov @PMOIndia #SwachhBharat #MyCleanIndia"

Watch the videos right here:

On the work front, Shah Rukh will soon be seen in Aanand L Rai's upcoming directorial - Zero. The actor reunites with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif with Zero. The movie's teasers and posters have already created immense buzz about the film which is slated to release this December.