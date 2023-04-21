Watch: Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika dances with uncle Anupam Kher, says 'papa was a better dancer'

Anupam Kher with Vanshika

Late actor Satish Kaushik's daughter, Vanshika Kaushik made her first reel with her father's close friend and guardian, Anupam Kher. On Friday, Vanshika shared a video in which she and Kher were seen grooving to Gabriela Richardson's Yall from Hundred Miles.

As Vanshika started dancing to the beats, Kher followed her, and he looked less confident than Vanshika. The nine-year-old daughter shared the reel and remembered her father, called him a better dancer than Anupam Kher. She wrote, "My first reel with one and only #Anupam uncle, he really needs to rehearse a little more, as compared to him papa was a better dancer, but thank u Anupam uncle for trying, love u."

Here's Vanshika's reel with Anupam Kher

As soon as Vanshika shared the reel, several netizens became emotional and reacted to the video. A user wrote, "God bless you Anupam sir ….. you are true friend…. I am sure Satish sir would be happy seeing both of you." Another user wrote, "In your own words.... Jay ho." A netizen wrote, "God aisa dost har kisiko de (May God bless such friend to everyone)." Anirudh Dave wrote, "Stay blessed bachcha." Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Haha sweet." Aditi Singh Sharma wrote, "How cute is this."

A week back, Anupam hosted a special programme at Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary. Anupam Kher hosted a musical night Satish Kaushik Night to celebrate the late actor's 67th birth anniversary. During the ceremony, Kher stated that he had a conversation hours before his death.

Anupam revealed, "On the 9th, he called me up, maine kaha, 'tu bohut thaka hua sound kar raha hai. Kyu aisa kar raha hai? Tu aisa kar hospital mein chala ja, check-in kar, don't admit yourself, go and check in (You are sounding tired, why are you doing this? You go to hospital and check-in)'. Toh usne kaha, 'don't worry, main abhi marne waala nahi hoon (He told me 'don't worry I am not dying)'. And after three hours he, unfortunately, left us." Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9.