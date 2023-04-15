Search icon
Anupam Kher reveals Satish Kaushik spoke to him hours before his death, assured him 'main marne wala nahi hoon'

Anupam Kher revealed the last conversation he had with the late actor Satish Kaushik, and the latter assured him, "Main abhi marne wala nahi hoon."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 10:57 AM IST

Anupam Kher hosting Satish Kaushik Night

Anupam Kher hosted a musical night Satish Kaushik Night to celebrate the late actor's 67th birth anniversary. During the ceremony, Kher stated that he had a conversation hours before his death. 

Anupam revealed, "On the 9th, he called me up, maine kaha, 'tu bohut thaka hua sound kar raha hai. Kyu aisa kar raha hai? Tu aisa kar hospital mein chala ja, check-in kar, don't admit yourself, go and check in (You are sounding tired, why are you doing this? You go to hospital and check-in)'. Toh usne kaha, 'don't worry, main abhi marne waala nahi hoon (He told me 'don't worry I am not dying)'. And after three hours he, unfortunately, left us."

He further remembered the late actor and said, "Satish passed away but our friendship has survived all ups and downs and has seen the most amazing gift has given to us. Anil has prepared a small audio-visual (clip) for Satish, we will see that. Then I will request Anil to come and talk." Anil who was seated among the audience refused to come at that stage, but Anupam insisted, "You will have to come. No no, you have to come. That's okay. I'm also dealing with it. I can't deal with it alone."

READ: Anupam Kher says Satish Kaushik appeared in his dream, pushed him to host tribute night on birth anniversary

The veteran actor further added that Satish was underrated. "He was so brilliant. But, he never decided to market himself. He was amazing." He asked Anil to join him. However, after walking a few steps, Anil broke down, gestured with his hand that he won't be able to join Anupam on stage, and returned to his seat. Anupam said, "Aaja (Come). Okay." Anupam also started crying and told Kapoor, "Anil tu pagal hai. Main theek thaak ja raha tha (Anil you are mad. I was going fine)." Apart from Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik Night was attended by Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Vivek Agnihotri, Rani Mukerji, and Johnny Lever. 

