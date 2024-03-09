Watch: Radhika Merchant congratulates father-to-be Ranveer Singh for 'good news' in Gujarati, video goes viral

Bollywood couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently announced their pregnancy on February 29 through a heartwarming social media post. Celebs have wished the couple and sent love and blessings to the couple.

After announcing the news, Ranveer and Deepika attended pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The internet is abuzz with glimpses of the grand event. A video has now gone viral, showing Radhika Merchant extending her heartfelt wishes to the expectant parents in Gujarati.

Watch:

Radhika : Thank you Ranveer



Now Ranveer and Deepika's family is gonna grow from 2. So congratulations for that from our Jamnagar family to your family. #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #RadhikaMerchant pic.twitter.com/sy0SXaaR4m — Versatile Fan ( Team Rocky) (@versatilefan) March 8, 2024

The video captures a moment where the soon-to-be bride, Radhika, and Ranveer Singh share the stage. In the video, Radhika extends her heartfelt gratitude to the Singham Again actor and offers warm congratulations on the news of their impending parenthood.

Radhika said, “Thank you so much. Now Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's family is gonna grow from 2. So congratulations for that from our Jamnagar family to your family.” Expressing his gratitude, the actor smiled and humbly bowed with folded hands, acknowledging the warm wishes and cheers from the enthusiastic crowd.

