Watch: Radhika Merchant congratulates father-to-be Ranveer Singh for 'good news' in Gujarati, video goes viral

In the video, Radhika Merchant extends her heartfelt gratitude to Ranveer Singh and congratulates him.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 10:07 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Radhika-Anant-Ranveer
Bollywood couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently announced their pregnancy on February 29 through a heartwarming social media post. Celebs have wished the couple and sent love and blessings to the couple.

After announcing the news, Ranveer and Deepika attended pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The internet is abuzz with glimpses of the grand event. A video has now gone viral, showing Radhika Merchant extending her heartfelt wishes to the expectant parents in Gujarati.

Watch:

The video captures a moment where the soon-to-be bride, Radhika, and Ranveer Singh share the stage. In the video, Radhika extends her heartfelt gratitude to the Singham Again actor and offers warm congratulations on the news of their impending parenthood.

Radhika said, “Thank you so much. Now Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's family is gonna grow from 2. So congratulations for that from our Jamnagar family to your family.” Expressing his gratitude, the actor smiled and humbly bowed with folded hands, acknowledging the warm wishes and cheers from the enthusiastic crowd.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar was a star-studded event with several Bollywood stars and Hollywood pop star Rihanna performing for the guests. However, do you know that Rihanna's performance also had a connection with Ambanis' company? 

Well, Rihanna stole the show with her performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding, and if reports are to be believed she has been paid a whopping Rs 74 crore for her performance. However, the pop star's arrival and performance in India are also connected to her business connection with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. 

According to reports, Rihanna's net worth amounts to $ 1.4 billion which also includes income from her beauty brand Fenty Beauty, which is doing business in India on the strength of Reliance. Rihanna's Fenty Beauty offers a luxury range of cosmetic products and does business with French billionaire Bernard Arnault's company LVMH. The cosmetic products of Fenty Beauty are available at Sephora stores across the US, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore as well as India. In India, the Sephora stories were acquired by Mukesh Ambani's company Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. Hence she is a business associate of Ambanis' company.

