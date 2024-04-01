Twitter
Bollywood

Watch: Parineeti Chopra shares hilarious take on pregnancy rumours, says 'entering my fitted...'

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram Stories to clarify speculations, indicating that her choice of clothing should not be misconstrued as a sign of pregnancy.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 03:41 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra
Actor Parineeti Chopra has rubbished rumours of her pregnancy by sharing a video of her wearing fitted clothes for promotions of the upcoming movie 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Recently, after her appearance at the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch in an oversized attire, a section of her fans wondered if the actor was in the family way.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actress took to her Instagram Stories to clarify speculations, indicating that her choice of clothing should not be misconstrued as a sign of pregnancy. She wrote a text on her story that read "Kaftan dres=pregnancy, oversized shirt=pregnancy, Comfy Indian Kurta=pregnancy" with a laughing-out-loud emoji. Today, she again took to her Instagram handle and posted a video in a fitted white blazer outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

The text in the video read, "POV: Wearing well fitted clothes today because when I tried a kaftan dress..." The clip then jumped to photos of her in the black dress that sparked rumours. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Entering my fitted clothes era." As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "btaoo ... kapde bhi ab logo ki soch se wear krne padenge." Another user commented, "Don't give them so much attention." At the trailer launch of her 'Amar Singh Chamkila', Parineeti opted for a kaftan dress, looking stunning in all black. After the event, she changed into an oversized white shirt and black pants, sparking pregnancy rumours due to her fashion choices. The highest record-selling artiste of his time, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

'Chamkila' emerged from the shadows of poverty rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music. He was murdered at the age of 27. The film has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama. 

(With inputs from ANI)

