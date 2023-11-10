Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore amazing deals on under eye cream

Viral video: Giant tiger stands on hind legs, embraces man; watch

Highest-grossing Indian film faced sedition charges, song angered censor board, writer went underground to evade arrest

Watch: Kartik Aaryan spotted at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash after she talks about their breakup on Koffee With Karan

'Naam bataiye': Shivraj Chouhan and Bhupendra Jogi team up for a hilarious reel, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the best deals on iphone back covers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore amazing deals on under eye cream

Viral video: Giant tiger stands on hind legs, embraces man; watch

Benefits of eating pears 

Aditi Arya shares pics from her wedding to Jay Kotak

Animals that are bad for environment

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Watch: Kartik Aaryan spotted at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash after she talks about their breakup on Koffee With Karan

Highest-grossing Indian film faced sedition charges, song angered censor board, writer went underground to evade arrest

This superstar earned over Rs 1000 crore from debut film, is highest paid actress in India, got angry because...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Kartik Aaryan spotted at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash after she talks about their breakup on Koffee With Karan

A day after Sara Ali Khan talked about her breakup with Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan, the actor was spotted at her residence for Diwali bash.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Thursday night, Sara Ali Khan hosted a Diwali bash at her residence. Surprisingly, her ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan was also spotted at the party. He was seen wearing a yellow kuta and white pajamas teamed up with Kolhapuris.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday appeared on Koffee With Karan where they talked about their breakups with Kartik Aaryan. WhenKaran Johar asked both the actresses if it was easy for them to be cordial with each other after dating Kartik Aaryan, Sara said, "I don't want to say, yeah it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you're involved with anybody, whether they are your friends, whether it's professionally or romantically. Especially if I am, I get involved. I get invested. So it's not like Oh yeah, It doesn't really matter. These things do affect you."

Sara further added that even if she's affected by a relationship, she looks upon not holding any grudges and moving on. "Ultimately you have to rise beyond that. And (this is) something I realised, there are actually no permanent predictments in this business. There is no point in making permanent best friendships. pinky promises. I won't talk to the person. All these 'nevers' don't really work.

Talking about the same, Karan Johar added, “Twice in my life, I had differences with close friends of mine. One was with Kareena way back in 2003, we didn’t speak for a year and half. It was over a film, it was over Kal Ho Na Ho and it was only when my father was diagnosed with cancer that actually she called me, she was silent, and I was silent. She was like I don’t know what to say, I said, don’t say anything, I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok, we still had not mended, the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I am never going to speak with her again.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hollywood actors' strike ends after 118 days, SAG-AFTRA and studios reach tentative agreement

Akshata Murty stuns in royal Raw Mango kurta set for Diwali celebrations

Dhanteras 2023: What is the significance of buying gold, silver on this auspicious day of Dhanatrayodashi?

Inside world's most expensive hotel suite with infinity pool, private deck, movie theatre; its price per night is...

Manoj Muntashir accepts he 'did a big mistake' with Adipurush, says 'main dusra...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE