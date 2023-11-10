Watch: Kartik Aaryan spotted at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash after she talks about their breakup on Koffee With Karan

A day after Sara Ali Khan talked about her breakup with Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan, the actor was spotted at her residence for Diwali bash.

On Thursday night, Sara Ali Khan hosted a Diwali bash at her residence. Surprisingly, her ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan was also spotted at the party. He was seen wearing a yellow kuta and white pajamas teamed up with Kolhapuris.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday appeared on Koffee With Karan where they talked about their breakups with Kartik Aaryan. WhenKaran Johar asked both the actresses if it was easy for them to be cordial with each other after dating Kartik Aaryan, Sara said, "I don't want to say, yeah it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you're involved with anybody, whether they are your friends, whether it's professionally or romantically. Especially if I am, I get involved. I get invested. So it's not like Oh yeah, It doesn't really matter. These things do affect you."

Sara further added that even if she's affected by a relationship, she looks upon not holding any grudges and moving on. "Ultimately you have to rise beyond that. And (this is) something I realised, there are actually no permanent predictments in this business. There is no point in making permanent best friendships. pinky promises. I won't talk to the person. All these 'nevers' don't really work.

Talking about the same, Karan Johar added, “Twice in my life, I had differences with close friends of mine. One was with Kareena way back in 2003, we didn’t speak for a year and half. It was over a film, it was over Kal Ho Na Ho and it was only when my father was diagnosed with cancer that actually she called me, she was silent, and I was silent. She was like I don’t know what to say, I said, don’t say anything, I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok, we still had not mended, the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I am never going to speak with her again.”