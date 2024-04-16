Watch: Kapil Sharma sings bhajans, seeks blessings with family at Vaishno Devi during Navratri, video goes viral

Kapil Sharma recently made a comeback with his comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The actor and comedian was seen seeking blessings with his family and singing bhajans at Vaishno Devi during Navratri and the video has now gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, the devotees can be seen enjoying Kapil Sharma singing 'Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye' at Vaishno Devi temple, while his wife Ginny and her son were seen sitting along with the public. The song was originally sung by Narendra Chanchal as a tribute to the Goddess. Kapil donned a printed kurta-pyjama.

In another video shared by ANI, the actor was seen chanting Jai Mata Di as they entered the temple. The video clip also showed the comedian carrying his son Trishaan in his arms while Ginni and daughter Anayra walked next to him amid tight security while fans were seen filming the family as they entered the shrine.

#WATCH | Jammu: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma visited Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, earlier today.



Kapil Sharma shot to fame after winning the show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 3 in 2007. Then, in 2013, he came up with his show, Comedy Nights with Kapil which was a huge hit. Not only this, he has also starred in several Bollywood films like Firangi, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, and Zwigato and was recently seen making a special appearance in Crew alongside Tabu. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon and has won several hearts and also broken records at the box office.

Meanwhile, the comedian is now back with another comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, for which he has once again joined hands with Sunil Grover. So far, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer have been the celebrity guests on his show. The show is streaming on Netflix and also features Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek.

