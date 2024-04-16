Watch: Kapil Sharma sings bhajans, seeks blessings with family at Vaishno Devi during Navratri, video goes viral

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Silence 2 review: A long, predictable episode of CID that even Manoj Bajpayee's class act can't save

Elon Musk: New X users will need to pay for posting

Meet man who got AIR 2 in UPSC CSE exams 2023, he is…

Meet UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava who got AIR 1 in UPSC CSE exams 2023, he is from...

UPSC Civil Services Result 2023 DECLARED: Aditya Srivastava gets AIR 1, results out on upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Silence 2 review: A long, predictable episode of CID that even Manoj Bajpayee's class act can't save

Elon Musk: New X users will need to pay for posting

Meet man who got AIR 2 in UPSC CSE exams 2023, he is…

Add these fiber-rich foods to your diet for better health

8 healthy snacks for heart patients

Here's how many crores Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, other cast charged for Heeramandi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Silence 2 review: A long, predictable episode of CID that even Manoj Bajpayee's class act can't save

Meet actress who made debut as child artist in superhit film, quit acting after just one film, now works as..

Meet superstar’s son-in-law, actor, who has no solo hit in 18 years, quit films; now runs Rs 110 crore company, he's...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Kapil Sharma sings bhajans, seeks blessings with family at Vaishno Devi during Navratri, video goes viral

Kapil Sharma's video singing 'Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye' at Vaishno Devi goes viral.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 01:43 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Kapil Sharma singing at Vishno Devi temple (Image: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kapil Sharma recently made a comeback with his comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The actor and comedian was seen seeking blessings with his family and singing bhajans at Vaishno Devi during Navratri and the video has now gone viral on social media. 

In the viral video, the devotees can be seen enjoying Kapil Sharma singing 'Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye' at Vaishno Devi temple, while his wife Ginny and her son were seen sitting along with the public. The song was originally sung by Narendra Chanchal as a tribute to the Goddess. Kapil donned a printed kurta-pyjama. 

In another video shared by ANI, the actor was seen chanting Jai Mata Di as they entered the temple. The video clip also showed the comedian carrying his son Trishaan in his arms while Ginni and daughter Anayra walked next to him amid tight security while fans were seen filming the family as they entered the shrine.

Kapil Sharma shot to fame after winning the show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 3 in 2007. Then, in 2013, he came up with his show, Comedy Nights with Kapil which was a huge hit. Not only this, he has also starred in several Bollywood films like Firangi,  Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, and Zwigato and was recently seen making a special appearance in Crew alongside Tabu. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon and has won several hearts and also broken records at the box office. 

Meanwhile, the comedian is now back with another comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, for which he has once again joined hands with Sunil Grover. So far, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer have been the celebrity guests on his show. The show is streaming on Netflix and also features Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar gives it back to trolls throwing plastic surgery jibes at them: 'What plastic'

Meet man, IIT alumnus who built Rs 800 crore company by selling Biryani, he is...

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's century goes in vain as CSK beat MI by 20 runs

IPL 2024: Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen power SRH to 25 run win over RCB

'Karma catches up': Randeep Hooda reacts to Sarabjit's killer being gunned down in Pakistan, calls it 'justice served'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement