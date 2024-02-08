Meet India's richest TV actor who has net worth of over Rs 300 crore, not Karan Kundrra, Dilip Joshi, Rupali Ganguly

Twitter
Headlines

WhatsApp may soon allow users send messages to other messaging apps

Meet Indian man who gained Rs 22389 crore in a day, now 12th richest person in the world, joins Mukesh Ambani in…

Monetary Policy: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, maintains status quo for 6th straight time

Meet man who once used to sell pens on streets, now owns Rs 2300 crore company, got idea from…

Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on negative image of Vicky Jain’s mother, reveals her father-in-law is angry

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WhatsApp may soon allow users send messages to other messaging apps

Meet Indian man who gained Rs 22389 crore in a day, now 12th richest person in the world, joins Mukesh Ambani in…

Meet man who once used to sell pens on streets, now owns Rs 2300 crore company, got idea from…

Different colour of roses

8 protein rich vegetables

9 times Amitabh Bachchan inspired us with motivational quotes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

India's biggest flop film, made with huge budget, failed to recover cost, had big superstars, earned just Rs...

Meet India's richest TV actor who has net worth of over Rs 300 crore, not Karan Kundrra, Dilip Joshi, Rupali Ganguly

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit but makers suffered big loss, one of India's top paid actress, net worth is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet India's richest TV actor who has net worth of over Rs 300 crore, not Karan Kundrra, Dilip Joshi, Rupali Ganguly

Dilip Joshi who plays the character of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' earns close to Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. His reported net worth is Rs 42 crore.

article-main

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 08:51 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Indian television has grown immensely in the last 20 years and now TV stars are paid a good amount for their appearances. Some of these TV actors also foray into Bollywood and make a career in the film industry. Nowadays, top TV actors are paid lakhs per episode. Today, we will talk about the richest actor on Indian TV.

This actor has a net worth of Rs 300 crore and earns a major amount each episode for his much-loved (now off-air) show. He is also an ambassador for many renowned brands and has also been featured in many Bollywood films that have helped him grow his net worth. 

TV shows continue to gain popularity in India. Dilip Joshi who plays the character of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' earns close to Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. His reported net worth is Rs 42 crore. TV actor Karan Kundrra is also one of the richest actors in the industry with a net worth of Rs 91 crore. But, do you know who is the richest actor on Indian television? 

Let us tell you that Kapil Sharma is the richest TV actor in India with an estimated net worth of Rs 300 crore. Kapil Sharma rose to fame with 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2007 and established himself as a comedian and host. He has also acted in several films including 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon', 'Firangi' and 'Zwigato'. Kapil Sharma also has his own production house called K9 Productions which he started in 2013. He was the producer of his mega-hit show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. 

As per media reports, Kapil Sharma earns close to Rs 50 lakh per episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. All of this has helped him build his net worth to an impressive Rs 300 crore. 

Kapil Sharma also leads a luxurious lifestyle and owns several real estate properties, swanky cars, and expensive wristwatches, among others. Kapil Sharma owns a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area which is worth more than Rs 15 crore. He also owns a farmhouse on the outskirts of Chandigarh in Punjab which is said to be worth Rs 25 crore. 

Kapil Sharma also owns several high-end vehicles including a Volvo XC90, a Mercedes Benz S350, and a Range Rover Evoque. Reports state that Kapil Sharma also owns a DC-designed vanity van which cost him around Rs 5.5 crore.

READ | Meet actress whose debut film was superhit but makers suffered big loss, one of India's top paid actress, net worth is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Tax rebates are essential for startups to make them more competitive': Corporate lawyer Dr Kislay Pandey

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav slams BJP, says RLD's Jayant Chaudhary 'will remain with INDIA bloc'

ICAI CA Foundation December Result 2023 to be out tomorrow: Official website, how to download here

'Party's thoughts have become outdated': PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajya Sabha

Kunal Shah’s CRED acquires wealth management platform Kuvera

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE