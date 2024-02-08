Meet India's richest TV actor who has net worth of over Rs 300 crore, not Karan Kundrra, Dilip Joshi, Rupali Ganguly

Dilip Joshi who plays the character of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' earns close to Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. His reported net worth is Rs 42 crore.

Indian television has grown immensely in the last 20 years and now TV stars are paid a good amount for their appearances. Some of these TV actors also foray into Bollywood and make a career in the film industry. Nowadays, top TV actors are paid lakhs per episode. Today, we will talk about the richest actor on Indian TV.

This actor has a net worth of Rs 300 crore and earns a major amount each episode for his much-loved (now off-air) show. He is also an ambassador for many renowned brands and has also been featured in many Bollywood films that have helped him grow his net worth.

TV shows continue to gain popularity in India. Dilip Joshi who plays the character of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' earns close to Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. His reported net worth is Rs 42 crore. TV actor Karan Kundrra is also one of the richest actors in the industry with a net worth of Rs 91 crore. But, do you know who is the richest actor on Indian television?

Let us tell you that Kapil Sharma is the richest TV actor in India with an estimated net worth of Rs 300 crore. Kapil Sharma rose to fame with 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2007 and established himself as a comedian and host. He has also acted in several films including 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon', 'Firangi' and 'Zwigato'. Kapil Sharma also has his own production house called K9 Productions which he started in 2013. He was the producer of his mega-hit show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'.

As per media reports, Kapil Sharma earns close to Rs 50 lakh per episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. All of this has helped him build his net worth to an impressive Rs 300 crore.

Kapil Sharma also leads a luxurious lifestyle and owns several real estate properties, swanky cars, and expensive wristwatches, among others. Kapil Sharma owns a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area which is worth more than Rs 15 crore. He also owns a farmhouse on the outskirts of Chandigarh in Punjab which is said to be worth Rs 25 crore.

Kapil Sharma also owns several high-end vehicles including a Volvo XC90, a Mercedes Benz S350, and a Range Rover Evoque. Reports state that Kapil Sharma also owns a DC-designed vanity van which cost him around Rs 5.5 crore.

READ | Meet actress whose debut film was superhit but makers suffered big loss, one of India's top paid actress, net worth is..