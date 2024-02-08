Meet actress whose debut film was superhit but makers suffered big loss, one of India's top paid actress, net worth is..

Twitter
Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 07:19 AM IST

Today, we will talk about a Bollywood actress who started her career in the industry with a hit film but the makers also suffered a big loss due to her debut film. Despite being a star kid, this actress only made her mark in the industry through her talent. Today, this actress has become a guarantor of hits.

When this actress made her debut in the year 2012, she won everyone's hearts with her acting. Along with Bollywood, this actress has also shown her acting prowess in Hollywood. Today, the 30-year-old actress has given many hit films on her own.

We are talking about Alia Bhatt who started her acting career with the multi-starrer film 'Student of the Year' in 2012. Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra also started their career with her in this film.

Karan Johar directed this film and with it, he launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan. The film proved to be a hit. The star cast also benefited a lot from the film but Karan Johar himself did not get any advantage from this film. 

Karan Johar revealed in an interview that in 2012, when 'Student of the Year' was being praised everywhere and the film was also a hit at the box office, he had to suffer a loss of Rs 20 crore. The filmmaker said that the film had done quite well based on perception, but it had not earned much financially.

After her debut film, Alia Bhatt worked in many hit films. Today, she is one of the top actresses in the industry. In her career, she has appeared in many films like 'Raazi', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', and 'Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which proved Alia Bhatt's acting prowess. She always manages to win the hearts of the makers as well as the audience with her characters.

The year 2022 proved to be very lucky for Alia Bhatt. The actress gave 4 blockbuster films and also tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. It was in 2022 that Alia Bhatt also welcomed her first child Raha Kapoor and entered Hollywood. 

Alia Bhatt has become the first choice of makers by giving back-to-back hit films. In her career, she has done many such films which made huge money at the box office. There are many such films like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', 'Darlings', and 'Brahmastra' in which her work was greatly appreciated.

Today, Alia Bhatt is one of the top-paid actresses in Bollywood. Her net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, and she owns a clothing brand, expensive cars, and more.

 

