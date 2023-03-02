Search icon
Watch: Johnny Lever, Saurabh Shukla spoof SRK-Salman scene from Pathaan, comedians say 'desh ki comedy ka sawaal hai...'

To promote their upcoming comedy series, veteran stars spoof Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's scene from the latest blockbuster Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Johnny Lever-Saurabh Shukla

Veteran comedian Johnny Lever and Saurabh Shukla a spoof of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's scene from Pathaan. In a promo shared by Disneyplus Hotstar, the two actors were captured discussing the future of comedy in Bollywood. Johnny says "Ab 30 saal ho chuke, sochta hu comedy chhod du. Lekin humari jagah legal kaun?" Saurabh hints indirectly at Kapil Sharma by saying, "Wohi jo TV pe bulata hai?" But Lever rejects it. 

Later, Johnny and Saurabh decide to take the mantle into their own hands by saying, "Desh ki comedy ka sawaal hai yaar, baacho pe nahi chhod sakte hai. Hume hi kuch karna hoga," and the title of Pop Kaun appears. The platform posted the video with the caption, "Kursi ki peti baandh lijiye mausam bigadne nahi, comedy hone wala hai!" 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

As soon as the video was uploaded, several netizens noted that the makers made a spoof out of Pathaan. A user wrote, "Pathaan aur Tiger ki copy kr rhe ho (are you copying Pathaan and Tiger)." Another user wrote, "No Kapil Sharma was harmed in this video." A netizen added, "You Can Get Srk Salman To Replace But Not This Legend Jonny Lever." Another netizen added, "Johnny k sath Rajpal hona chahiye tha (Johnny should be with Rajpal Yadav)." 

Pop Kaun is the upcoming comedy series directed by Farhad Samji and it stars Kunal Khemu, and Nupur Sanon with veterans Johnny Lever, Saurabh Shukla, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Pandey and Satish Kaushik in supporting leads. Creator and Director Farhad Samji added, “After creating multiple movies in the comedy space, I wanted to explore a different format with this genre and bring all the legends of comedy together. With Pop Kaun coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar, the idea was to create a fun family binge-watch show for audiences across generations." 

