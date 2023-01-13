Search icon
Watch: BTS dances to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone song Jhoome Jo Pathaan in fan-made video

In the latest fan-made edited video, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, RM, V, and Jungkook, are seen grooving to the latest chartbuster song from Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Jhoome Jo Pathaan-BTS/Instagram

Comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the South Korean pop culture phenomenon BTS has millions of fans around the globe. The Indian ARMY members often make fan-made videos showing the septet dancing to famous Bollywood and South Indian songs. These clips break the internet as soon as they are shared on social media.

In the latest fan-made edited video, the Bangtan Boys are seen dancing to the latest chartbuster song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan. With almost perfect editing and beats syncing with the dance steps of the BTS boys, it seems like the septet is actually grooving to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page called qualiteaposts and netizens can't stop appreciating the edited clip. One Instagram user wrote, "Better than the original choreography", while another user commented, "Their choreography is universal". "Always better than the originals", read another comment.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

Coming to Pathaan, apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika, the Siddharth Anand actioner also stars John Abraham in the leading role. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film presents Shah Rukh Khan as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill. Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia will also be seen in the supporting roles.

Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Though not seen in the trailer, Salman Khan has confirmed that he will be seen in the film in his Tiger avatar paving the way forward for the YRF spy universe. It is also rumoured that Hrithik Roshan will also appear as Kabir from War in the post-credit sequence.

